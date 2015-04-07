Hi Hat Garage
Milwaukee Beer Week
Milwaukee Beer Week, April 18-25, includes tap takeovers, rare beer tastings, beer dinners and beer sampling at locations all around the city. more
Apr 7, 2015 8:24 PM Lacey Muszynski Eat/Drink
Two Heads for Hi Hat
Though they share the same kitchen, the Hi Hat Lounge and Hi Hat Garage are very different in character. The Lounge opened in 1998 in an old Cream City brick schoolhouse. It has an intriguing interior. The street level is more
Feb 5, 2013 10:30 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Johnny Jolly trial to start Monday
The trial, which was scheuduled to start Friday, has been moved to Monday so that, according to the Press Gazette, "the jury selection and opening statements weren’t unnecessarily separated by a weekend from the rest of the trial, according to a s.. more
Jul 29, 2010 2:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Zen on Two wheels
It's 6:30 p.m. on a bone-chilling Monday night. I arrive at the Hi Hat Garage to meet up with Keegan Trester, acustom bike builder. T,Off the Cuff more
Feb 25, 2009 12:00 AM Tam Nguyen Off the Cuff 1 Comments
Pecha Kucha Night
Think of Pecha Kuchas as speed-learning sessions. Each evening, a lineup of presenters gives quick lectures on an idiosyncratic topic of their choice: Subjects at Milwaukee’s first Pecha Kucha event i,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 26, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee