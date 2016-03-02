RSS

Highland Community School

Labels are a tricky business. What can be a convenient way of dealing with things conceptually can turn out to be confining and tragically maladaptive if taken too far. It’s far too easy to take labels too far. Progressive scholastic theat.. more

Mar 2, 2016 5:00 PM Theater

The Milwaukee Bicycle Collective / Facebook

Nonprofit Milwaukee Bicycle Collective (MBC) is an entirely volunteer-run, publicly accessible bicycle resource center that assists with bike repairs, offers basic mechanic instruction and provides inner city youth programming to help them ... more

Apr 15, 2015 12:08 AM Expresso 1 Comments

Feb 7, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

“Yes, we're gonna do a David Lynch play with 9 - 12 year olds.” These are the words of Barry Weber, Drama Coordinator at Highland Community School. It sounds strange, but Weber did a remarkably good job bringing Zero:  a new cyberpunk play to H.. more

Dec 5, 2014 11:00 AM Theater

It’s difficult to imagine a better year for a theater company than the one experienced by Youngblood Theatre in 2010. The new season was announced at the company’s end of a nationwide staged reading of The Laramie Project: Ten Years Later, ... more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2010

Born in 2008 out of a shared love for Oasis, Blind Melon and Pete Yorn, the Milwaukee group Blue, Seriously takes inspiration from the easygoing guitar-pop of the ’90s, playing wistful, melodic tunes of the sort the cast of “Friends” more

Jun 11, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Mostly written on parchment or papyrus, in Hebrew and Aramaic with a smattering of Greek, the hundreds of documents known as the Dead Sea Scrolls became the most famous archaeological discovery since the opening of King Tut’s tomb. more

May 24, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

In the interest of maintaining the vitality of live theatre, it’s important to expose kids to live performance relatively early on.  That includes not only taking them to shows, but giving them an opportunity to perform as well. In a city with one.. more

Apr 16, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

Membership in the Democratic Party: Yes. I have been actively and increasingly engaged in Roe v. Wade ,Elections more

Aug 13, 2008 12:00 AM Elections

