RSS

Hinder

blogimage15736.jpe

A slew of alternative and hard-rock heavyhitters team up for Rock the Ranch, a two-stage music festival in Twin Lakes, Wis. This year's absolutely loaded bill includes Five Finger Death Punch... more

Aug 13, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage15330.jpe

Don't let Hinder's penchant for boilerplate, hair-metal power ballads fool you into thinking they have a heart. Though they may soundtrack high-school prom slow dances, they're just as apt to spend the rest of the dance crashing everyone..... more

Jul 2, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6152.jpe

Few bands are more roundly despised than Nickelback, yet much of that hatred is misdirected. The masses don't necessarily hate Nickelback, per se, as much as they do music that sounds likeNickelback: any venomous post-grunge sung in a guttural gro.. more

Dec 7, 2010 5:07 PM On Music

The author that brought the world such classic contemporary farces as Lend Me A Tenor and Moon Over Buffalo put out a relatively new show in 2004. The show comes to Elm Grove this year with a Sunset Playhouse production. Leading Ladies is the sto.. more

Feb 18, 2010 10:29 PM Theater

blogimage6152.jpe

The Milwaukee Art Museum rolls out the catwalk in its Baumgartner Gallerias for this annual event, now in its third year. More than 10 Midwestern fashion designers have infused Egyptian, Indian, Russian and British forms with American style... more

Apr 11, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 9 Comments

blogimage4926.jpe

Don’t let Hinder’s penchant for boilerplate, hair-metal power ballads fool you into thinking they have a heart. Though they may soundtrack high-school prom slow dances, they’re just as apt,Today in Milwaukee more

Dec 21, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES