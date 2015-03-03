Hinterland
Hinterland Erie Street Gastropub
One might think of gastropubs as upscale bar food, but Hinterland Erie Street Gastropub is true to the real meaning—a pub serving high-quality food and drink. The menu is a creative mix of contemporary American cuisine with a focus on local... more
Mar 3, 2015 7:07 PM Alisa Malavenda Dining Out
Botanas II Opens in March
Botanas II willopen March 2 in the former Patio Banquet Hall at 1421 E. Howard Ave. OwnerMartha Navejar opened Botanas with her husband in 2000, but it no longeraffiliated with the original location. The menu will be similar to that of theorig.. more
Feb 19, 2015 3:58 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Where They Drink
Kyle Cherek, host of “Wisconsin Foodie” on PBS, knows that good food and good drinks go hand in hand. He believes a skilled bartender can do wonders just like some of the best cooks. “My fiancée tends to follow more
Mar 14, 2014 4:47 AM None - Do Not Delete A&E Feature
World of Beer comes to Brew City
For people who are concerned that the World of Beer franchise won’t offer enough craft beers from the area, relax. There are lots of local brews represented here more
Oct 30, 2013 12:41 AM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 17-23
Among the many remarkable things about beer: You can cook with it. For his new book The America Craft Beer Cookbook, journalist and beer aficionado John Holl more
Oct 16, 2013 1:03 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Mitten Fest Promises Strong Beer and Cold Weather
For being the so-called City of Festivals, Milwaukee sure spends a big chunk of its year without the things. Our city’s festival season ends in October and doesn’t pick up again until April or May, leaving a long stretch without much in the... more
Feb 4, 2013 4:22 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
SloPig: An Evening of Pork, Punch and Competition
To educate chefs and the general public about heritage pigs, Fox put on an event last fall in Madison called SloPig, an evening of pork tastings and demonstrations. To showcase the meat's versatility, four chefs—including two from Milwaukee... more
Apr 19, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Hinterland Gastropub as Good as Ever
Hinterland Erie Street Gastropub, an offshoot of the original Hinterland in Green Bay, became Milwaukee's first gastropub when it opened five years ago. Since then, it has done very well. The interior features an inviting bar and a dining r... more
Mar 29, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Picks for Pairing Wine and Beer With Food
What would be a good choice of wine to go with a rack of lamb? How about with ahi tuna? Or would I be better off with a beer? Some choices are simple. The general rule says to go with red wines for red meat and whites for seafood. But today... more
May 18, 2011 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
‘Divas, Dudes and Dancers’
Milwaukee’s invaluable contemporary music ensemble Present Music loves to perform in places where the venue inspires the programming. The Wherehouse (818 S. Water St.) on Water Street at the east end of National Avenue is a cool nightclub w... more
Jun 16, 2010 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Lodi Trio
Traditional jazz/western swing enthusiasts the Lodi Trio return to the Hinterland Erie St All The Way ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 2, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Ambitious Pub
TheGreen Bay brewery opened in 1995, with a restaurant following a fewyears later. Kelly Abominations ,Dining Out more
Nov 29, 2007 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments