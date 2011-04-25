RSS

Hip-Hop Rap Djs

Earlier this month, Greg Bach and Michele Kiewig announced a brand new Milwaukee theatre project: Turf Theatre.A collaboration of students and instructors, Turf offers workshop space for creative types at ComedySportz. From the press release, c.. more

Apr 25, 2011 10:14 PM Theater

blogimage6812.jpe

A number of sharp observers have commented on the growing disparity between producers and rappers in the local hip-hop scene: Milwaukee producers keep improving, creating better, more professional and more original beats, while the Milwaukee rapp.. more

Apr 25, 2011 8:00 PM On Music

blogimage6811.jpe

Following performances here with his side bands Gayngs and Volcano Choir, Justin Vernon will make his third Milwaukee appearance in less than a year on July 23, when his folk group Bon Iver returns to the Riverside Theater. The concert, announced .. more

Apr 25, 2011 1:26 PM On Music

I've always been on and off and in between about Steven Soderbergh, loving a few of his films (The Limey) while put off by the commercialism of some (Oceans Twelve) and the artsy doodling of others (Full Frontal). It's hard to get a handle on hi.. more

Apr 25, 2011 1:14 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage6812.jpe

With her soothing, almost whispered vocals and quirky demeanor, St. Vincent’s frizzy-haired singer Annie Clark comes across as a calm, collected and cheerful performer, but don’t let her outer shell fool you. Listen closely to her lyrics an... more

Jun 8, 2009 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage6811.jpe

Every Monday night at Live on North, local rap promoter Hood Hephna hosts one of the city’s best weekly rap showcases, Trend Mondays, a mix of veterans and up-and-comers that spans both Milwaukee’s East- and North Side hip-hop scenes. Tonig... more

Jun 8, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6810.jpe

Treading the squiggly line between indie rockers and jam band, the Virginia-based quintet Carbon Leaf covers plenty of territory on its latest album, Nothing Rhymes with Woman. While only a handful of tracks ("Indecision," "Miss Hollywood")... more

Jun 8, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6808.jpe

Recalling, almost, the chorus of accolades and dropped jaws that greeted Animal Collective’s Merriweather Post Pavilion this January, Grizzly Bear released their latest album, Veckatimest, to nearly unanimous cries of greatness last mo,Toda... more

Jun 8, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES