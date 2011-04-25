Hip-Hop Rap Djs
A Big Hello to Turf
Earlier this month, Greg Bach and Michele Kiewig announced a brand new Milwaukee theatre project: Turf Theatre.A collaboration of students and instructors, Turf offers workshop space for creative types at ComedySportz. From the press release, c.. more
Apr 25, 2011 10:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Pacino Teams with Ray Nitti on "Want It All"
A number of sharp observers have commented on the growing disparity between producers and rappers in the local hip-hop scene: Milwaukee producers keep improving, creating better, more professional and more original beats, while the Milwaukee rapp.. more
Apr 25, 2011 8:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Bon Iver to Play the Riverside Theater on July 23
Following performances here with his side bands Gayngs and Volcano Choir, Justin Vernon will make his third Milwaukee appearance in less than a year on July 23, when his folk group Bon Iver returns to the Riverside Theater. The concert, announced .. more
Apr 25, 2011 1:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Sex, Lies, and Soderbergh
I've always been on and off and in between about Steven Soderbergh, loving a few of his films (The Limey) while put off by the commercialism of some (Oceans Twelve) and the artsy doodling of others (Full Frontal). It's hard to get a handle on hi.. more
Apr 25, 2011 1:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
St. Vincent @ The Pabst Theater
With her soothing, almost whispered vocals and quirky demeanor, St. Vincent’s frizzy-haired singer Annie Clark comes across as a calm, collected and cheerful performer, but don’t let her outer shell fool you. Listen closely to her lyrics an... more
Jun 8, 2009 12:00 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Trend Mondays
Every Monday night at Live on North, local rap promoter Hood Hephna hosts one of the city’s best weekly rap showcases, Trend Mondays, a mix of veterans and up-and-comers that spans both Milwaukee’s East- and North Side hip-hop scenes. Tonig... more
Jun 8, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Carbon Leaf w/ Alternate Routes
Treading the squiggly line between indie rockers and jam band, the Virginia-based quintet Carbon Leaf covers plenty of territory on its latest album, Nothing Rhymes with Woman. While only a handful of tracks ("Indecision," "Miss Hollywood")... more
Jun 8, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Grizzly Bear w/ Here We Go Magic
Recalling, almost, the chorus of accolades and dropped jaws that greeted Animal Collective’s Merriweather Post Pavilion this January, Grizzly Bear released their latest album, Veckatimest, to nearly unanimous cries of greatness last mo,Toda... more
Jun 8, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments