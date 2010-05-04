Historic Downtown Waukesha
The Red Hot May Day Waukesha Art Crawl
Enjoy Art Crawl #61%u23AFThe “Mother of All Crawls” in Historic Downtown Waukesha this coming weekend, May 1, 4:00-10:00 p.m. This favorite spring event happens one week before the traditional Mother's Day and offers plenty of great art and a.. more
May 4, 2010 1:44 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Interview: Walking for Art Along Waukesha's Main Street-Art Fest 2009
Lynn Gaffey, owner of Waukesha's Historic Downtown Almont Gallery, first began her artistic career in the 1970's selling wired bead jewelry. Now proficient with fused glass, the self-taught artist originally began showing her creative p.. more
Sep 11, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Bob Uecker’s Brewers Winter Warmup
The Milwaukee Brewers’ ended their volatile 2008 season by making the playoffs for the first time in a quarter century, though their postseason was cut short by a crushing 6-2 loss to the eventual Wor,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 23, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
State Assembly Endorsements
Assembly Republicans proved last year that they are not putting the best interests of ,Elections more
Oct 29, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Elections