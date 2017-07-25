Historic Milwaukee Inc.
Historic Milwaukee, Inc. Offers Walking Tours of Neighborhoods Citywide
Historic Milwaukee, Inc. offers walking tours of Downtown and various neighborhoods every day of the week. more
Jul 25, 2017 2:33 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Preserving the Past Around Milwaukee
“Reduce, Reuse,Recycle” is the mantra of the environmentally conscientious. WasteCap ResourceSolutions is doing its part with the opening of its architectural salvage materialswarehouse, which opens to the public on July 15th. But if .. more
Jul 13, 2015 4:57 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Tours Around Milwaukee
Looking to getbetter acquainted with your city, Milwaukeeans? Here are some tours of general civicinterest and middling admission cost to help you fill your summer hours.If you too wantto marry a lighthouse keeper, you’ll have to look .. more
Jul 5, 2015 5:06 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Doors Open Milwaukee Offers a Peak Inside the City's Treasures
Consider it an early Christmas for Milwaukee history buffs, sightseers, architecture geeks and plain-old voyeurs: Doors Open Milwaukee returns this weekend for another two-day look into the city's closed-off crevices. Introduced in 2011, the ev.. more
Sep 17, 2013 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Walker Breaks Campaign Promise In Budget Repair Bill
Feb 23, 2011 9:57 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Firestarter Films Ignites Passion for Cinema
Firestarter Films (FSF) provides a unique opportunity for Midwest filmmakers to network with Milwaukee’s film community, showcase their work and receive audience feedback. FSF’s 10th event, taking place Aug. 15 at the Harley-Davidson Museum... more
Aug 10, 2010 12:00 AM Kathy Nichols Film Reviews
Brewers vs. Astros
The Milwaukee Brewers continue their three-game series against the Houston Astros tonight with a home game at Miller Park tonight at 6:10 p.m. more
Aug 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Charles Allis Presents Wisconsin Master Artist Emily Parker Groom
The exhibit, mountedon the second floor, displays Groom’s small-scale paintings and White Peonies in BlueVase ,Art more
Jan 19, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts