Historic Pabst Brewery
Grow Local Business Expo Comes to Historic Pabst Brewery
Local First Milwaukee will be holding their Grow Local BizExpo on March 1 from 10:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m at Best Place at Historic PabstBrewery.Join over 100 business owners for a day of education, networking,and fun. Sponsored by Alliance T.. more
Feb 23, 2016 5:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Cabaret MKE’s Final Episode of ‘The Jealous Revolver’
Cabaret Milwaukee’s The Jealous Revolver trilogy, co-created by Josh Bryan, Sara Anzaldua Mueller and Jackie Benka, comes to its conclusion with Episode 3, Feb. 11-14 at the Historic Pabst Brewery’s Best Place. more
Feb 2, 2016 4:48 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Vintage Motorcycles and Riders Gather For Brewtown Rumble
The Brewtown Rumble—Sunday, May 17 on the streets of the historic pabst Brewery— features live music, a pin-up girl contest and vendors of food and moto-related accessories. more
May 12, 2015 7:26 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Shakespeare Raw with Boozy Bard at the Best Place in 2015
Some time ago, a certain (no longer active) Milwaukee theater critic showed a certain amount of snobbery when he suggested that only those who are classically trained Shakespearian actors should perform the works of Shakespeare. Ignoring how poorl.. more
Nov 27, 2014 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Carrie’s Telekinetic Rage on Stage
In the market for some Halloween-season thrills? A cautionary tale for bullies? Ideas for making use of all that spare pig blood you have lying around? Look no further than Theatre Unchained’s production of Carrie: The more
Oct 1, 2014 3:08 PM Tyler Friedman Theater
Mohammed Alidu
Growing up in Ghana, Mohammed Alidu lived in a world of rhythm centered on the talking drums of the bizungs, the hereditary percussion masters. With Land of Fire, Alidu follows the path of many recent African musicians into Afro-pop, blendi... more
Oct 15, 2010 12:00 AM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
Freaks Come Out Fest
A three-day showcase of area experimental rock, pop and punk bands, Freaks Come Out Fest returns to the all-ages arts space the Borg Ward for its second year tonight. Tonight’s lineup includes Holy Shit!, Cartilage Party, Freedom Ride more
May 20, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee