Street Eats' Last Huzzah of Summer: The Craft Brewery Edition
Street Eats, the Shepherd Express’ mobile food festival, closes its summer season on Friday, Sept. 15 in Catalano Square—located between Menomonee, Erie and Young streets in the Historic Third Ward. more
Sep 12, 2017 2:32 PM Selena Milewski Eat/Drink
Ayre in the Square Comes to Catalano Square
Every Thursday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. until August 31, Friendsof Catalano Square will be hosting Ayre in the Square. Located in CatalanoSquare, Ayre in the Square is a live concert series that will feature Milwaukeebands from a wide variety of .. more
Jul 19, 2017 6:18 PM Emma Rappaport Around MKE 1 Comments
Margarita Festival Coming to Catalano Square
What’s betterthan a cold margarita on a warm summer day? How about more than a dozenmargarita makers competing to be crowned the best Milwaukee Margarita-maker,and you get to be the judge? The ShepherdExpress is hosting their inaugural .. more
Jun 15, 2017 9:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Dear Shirley, Part 2
A while back, I introduced you to an autograph book ofShirley, a young Milwaukee girl who grew up in the 1930s. By an odd stroke of luck, I have anotherautograph book in my collection – also from the 1930s and also belonging to ayoung woman na.. more
Sep 1, 2015 3:05 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
Art off the Beaten Track
On Aug. 15, the Friends of Hank Aaron State Trail will be leading a leisurely two-mile stroll along the trail to highlight public art found along the way. Similar events continue into September. more
Aug 11, 2015 6:23 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
The Best Outdoor Drinking Spots in Milwaukee
With temperatures finally starting to heat up it’s theperfect time to take your drinking outdoors, and Milwaukee has some of the bestspots to do just that. We have everything from rooftop patios to picturesqueviews of the Milwaukee River. Here’.. more
Jun 23, 2015 5:20 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
The Parkway News Adult Bookstore
I have written a few pieces on the historyof adult movie theaters in Milwaukee,particularly the ParkwayTheatre on W. Lisbon Ave.I find the history of the Parkway fascinating and, some years backs, even hadthe good fortune to sit down for an i.. more
Mar 16, 2015 5:30 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous 5 Comments
Erickson, Gingrass & greymatter Open Diverse Exhibitions
This pastweekend several galleries in theHistoric Third Ward opened intriguing exhibitions that will lead up or continue through summer gallery night. All three appear in the Marshall Building on the corner of Buffalo andWa.. more
Jun 12, 2013 5:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Coffman, Nilsson & Ripple Open At Tory Folliard
On some of the first sunny days this June, the pastweekend offered a smattering of art openings throughout Milwaukee, especiallyin the Historic Third Ward. Friday eveningand all day Saturday the artists attending the exhibitions were available .. more
Jun 10, 2013 12:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Inspiration on Display Along With Art
Exhibitions around the downtown area opened on Gallery Night & Day, although these opportunities also present a chance to talk with artists, to uncover what inspires them to create their singular form of art. During Gallery weekend there is plenty.. more
Jan 24, 2013 11:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Reopening of Portrait Society Gallery Unfolds Beautifully
At a grandreopening party on November 9, the Historic Third Ward’s Portrait SocietyGallery hosted a trio of new exhibitions. Three recently enlarged galleries complement an additional room for art storage and documentation that completed a long .. more
Nov 14, 2012 5:23 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Beauty & Body Image at Blutstein Brondino Fine Art
At Blustein Brandino Fine Art in the Historic Third Ward’sMarshall Building, the second floor art gallery exhibits “New Photo Expression 2012.”Included in the excellent exhibition along with Wisconsin's Eddee Daniel and LarryD’Attillo, ph.. more
Nov 6, 2012 10:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Exhibition Opening Exudes the Joy in Art @ Tory Folliard
Jun 4, 2012 5:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Kickstarters.com a Discovery for Artist At Winter Gallery Night
Jan 24, 2012 2:44 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
ART Milwaukee Wedding @ Winter Gallery Night
Jan 17, 2012 7:57 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Fred Bell Finishes 70 Portraits @ the Marshall Building
Dec 29, 2011 8:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Portrait of an Artist's Studio: Timo in the Marshall Building
Timo, or as he was originally named Timothy Myerring, works prolifically from his studio on the ground floor in the Marshall Building. He's often painting in his studio by 6:00 a.m., a time of day when Timo discovered he could be profoun.. more
Sep 13, 2011 1:29 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
A Conversation with Tom Uttech @ Tory Folliard Gallery
Saturday, February 12, the Historic Third Ward's Tory Folliard Gallery presented the exhibition "Tom Uttech: Boreal Conversations." Uttech displayed approximately two dozen new paintings and prints of his beloved Canadian and Wisconsin N.. more
Mar 1, 2011 3:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
UWM’s Festival of Films in French
This year’s Festival of Films in French travels far from the boulevards of Paris to explore the wider world. The number of languages heard during the event’s run, Feb. 3-15 at the UWM Union Theatre, is a reminder of how far the influence of... more
Feb 1, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
You're in an ‘Adult’ Store—So Act Like One
Dealing with groups of loud, giggling young people is an unfortunate occupational hazard of working in a sex toy store. There's a first time for everything, including shopping for lubes and vibrators. However, it's not necessary to broadcas... more
Jan 27, 2011 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress