Historic Third Ward

Street Eats, the Shepherd Express’ mobile food festival, closes its summer season on Friday, Sept. 15 in Catalano Square—located between Menomonee, Erie and Young streets in the Historic Third Ward. more

Sep 12, 2017 2:32 PM Eat/Drink

Every Thursday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. until August 31, Friendsof Catalano Square will be hosting Ayre in the Square. Located in CatalanoSquare, Ayre in the Square is a live concert series that will feature Milwaukeebands from a wide variety of .. more

Jul 19, 2017 6:18 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

What’s betterthan a cold margarita on a warm summer day? How about more than a dozenmargarita makers competing to be crowned the best Milwaukee Margarita-maker,and you get to be the judge? The ShepherdExpress is hosting their inaugural .. more

Jun 15, 2017 9:02 PM Around MKE

A while back, I introduced you to an autograph book ofShirley, a young Milwaukee girl who grew up in the 1930s. By an odd stroke of luck, I have anotherautograph book in my collection – also from the 1930s and also belonging to ayoung woman na.. more

Sep 1, 2015 3:05 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

On Aug. 15, the Friends of Hank Aaron State Trail will be leading a leisurely two-mile stroll along the trail to highlight public art found along the way. Similar events continue into September. more

Aug 11, 2015 6:23 PM Visual Arts

With temperatures finally starting to heat up it’s theperfect time to take your drinking outdoors, and Milwaukee has some of the bestspots to do just that. We have everything from rooftop patios to picturesqueviews of the Milwaukee River. Here’.. more

Jun 23, 2015 5:20 PM Around MKE

I have written a few pieces on the historyof adult movie theaters in Milwaukee,particularly the ParkwayTheatre on W. Lisbon Ave.I find the history of the Parkway fascinating and, some years backs, even hadthe good fortune to sit down for an i.. more

Mar 16, 2015 5:30 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous 5 Comments

This pastweekend several  galleries in theHistoric Third Ward opened intriguing exhibitions that will lead up or continue through summer gallery night. All three appear in the Marshall Building on the corner of Buffalo andWa.. more

Jun 12, 2013 5:08 PM Visual Arts

On some of the first sunny days this June, the pastweekend offered a smattering of art openings throughout Milwaukee, especiallyin the Historic Third Ward. Friday eveningand all day Saturday the artists attending the exhibitions were available .. more

Jun 10, 2013 12:14 PM Visual Arts

Exhibitions around the downtown area opened on Gallery Night & Day, although these opportunities also present a chance to talk with artists, to uncover what inspires them to create their singular form of art. During Gallery weekend there is plenty.. more

Jan 24, 2013 11:23 PM Visual Arts

At a grandreopening party on November 9, the Historic Third Ward’s Portrait SocietyGallery hosted a trio of new exhibitions. Three recently enlarged galleries complement an additional room for art storage and documentation that completed a long .. more

Nov 14, 2012 5:23 AM Visual Arts

 At Blustein Brandino Fine Art in the Historic Third Ward’sMarshall Building, the second floor art gallery exhibits “New Photo Expression 2012.”Included in the excellent exhibition along with Wisconsin's Eddee Daniel and LarryD’Attillo, ph.. more

Nov 6, 2012 10:16 PM Visual Arts

Jun 4, 2012 5:55 PM Visual Arts

Jan 24, 2012 2:44 AM Visual Arts

Jan 17, 2012 7:57 PM Visual Arts

Dec 29, 2011 8:08 PM Visual Arts

Timo, or as he was originally named Timothy Myerring, works prolifically from his studio on the ground floor in the Marshall Building. He's often painting in his studio by 6:00 a.m., a time of day when Timo discovered he could be profoun.. more

Sep 13, 2011 1:29 AM Visual Arts

Saturday, February 12, the Historic Third Ward's Tory Folliard Gallery presented the exhibition "Tom Uttech: Boreal Conversations." Uttech displayed approximately two dozen new paintings and prints of his beloved Canadian and Wisconsin N.. more

Mar 1, 2011 3:33 PM Visual Arts

This year’s Festival of Films in French travels far from the boulevards of Paris to explore the wider world. The number of languages heard during the event’s run, Feb. 3-15 at the UWM Union Theatre, is a reminder of how far the influence of... more

Feb 1, 2011 12:00 AM Film Reviews

Dealing with groups of loud, giggling young people is an unfortunate occupational hazard of working in a sex toy store. There's a first time for everything, including shopping for lubes and vibrators. However, it's not necessary to broadcas... more

Jan 27, 2011 12:00 AM Sexpress

