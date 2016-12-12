RSS

Holidays

It’s hard to find anyone in downtown Milwaukee as excitedfor Christmas as Anna Lardinois, founder and guide of the Milwaukee HolidayLights Tour. It’s certainly easy enough to spot Lardinois, dressed in a full-onSanta’s elf costume as she lea.. more

Dec 12, 2016 4:14 PM Around MKE

American holidays have become trying, especially family gatherings whose participants would rather not be together. It’s a subject for comedy, and has seldom been handled more provocatively than in Uncle Nick (2015). more

Nov 15, 2016 3:44 PM Home Movies

The silence in a room can only be defined by those who aren’t speaking. There’s a certain kind of silence that only happens in committee. There’s a special kind of silence that only happens in congress. There’s a certain kind of silence that o.. more

Oct 8, 2016 1:49 PM Theater

Paul Masterson comments on the confluence of holidays in the coming days, shares personal memories, and explores the shifting levels of inclusion and acceptance members of the LGBT community experience during this season. more

Dec 23, 2014 10:13 PM Hear Me Out

 If you’re not a fan of world-saving superheroes,chances are the summer movie you’re most looking forward to is The GreatGatsby , with Leonardo DiCaprio in the title role and Baz Luhrman in thedirector’s chair. For a little context .. more

May 5, 2013 1:07 PM I Hate Hollywood

Milwaukee has never been known for teetotalism, and New Year's Eve only gives the city more cause... more

Dec 21, 2011 12:00 AM A&E Feature 1 Comments

Ring in 2011 on Friday, December 31 with the Whiskey Bar (788 N. Jackson St.) as they host their New Year's Eve party with you in attendance! The Whiskey Bar will be open from 10pm until 4am. Music will be featured by DJ Matt Mixon and DJ S... more

Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

Thanks to aggressive corporate marketing, many people start to tire of the holidays shortly after Thanksgiving. For those looking to enjoy theater offerings sans holiday fare, the city offers quite a few options this month.Right across the ... more

Dec 8, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

I can’t imagine how many shows I’ve seen at the Rep’s Quadracci Powerhouse Theatre. The quality at a Rep show has been pretty consistent over the years, which is great. The problem with a commitment to consistent quality is that all the shows so.. more

Feb 15, 2010 4:51 PM Theater

I’m Art Kumbalek and man ohmanischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, I cho Freaks ,Art for Art's Sake more

Dec 16, 2009 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

In 1989, community radio station 1290 WMCS and the Salvation Army teamed up to serve the n The 19th Annual Christmas Family Feast will be held Thursday, Dec. 25, from 11 a.m. to 2:3 ,News more

Dec 18, 2008 12:00 AM News 2 Comments

Come on, Milwaukee. Keep your favorite locally owned companies in business during these tough economic times. Make a promise to buy local this ho,Expresso more

Dec 4, 2008 12:00 AM Expresso 2 Comments

Magic realism-stepping across the line dividing here from there-turns me on, be it in the Love Seed Pods ,Art more

Nov 25, 2008 12:00 AM Visual Arts

The morning of the first snow is probably as good a time as any to make mention of the Milwaukee Christmas/holiday theatre season. This season brings with it a few new items to mingle with the standard series of shows that tend to pleasantly plagu.. more

Nov 24, 2008 5:00 AM Theater

Don’t worry, carnivores; Catherine Friend isn’t going to tell you not to eat The Compassionate Carnivore ,Today in Milwaukee more

May 6, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee stage holidays begin tonight with a pair of big, iconic openings downtown.  Two shows opening about a block apart from each other is far from being the insane flurry of openings next week. The two shows opening this week are however .. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Theater

Critically acclaimed singer/songwriter/harpist Joanna Newsom will perform at the Pabst Theater on Friday, April 2, the venue announced today. It will be her first concert in Milwaukee since her well-received 2007 performance with a 30-piece orches.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM On Music

