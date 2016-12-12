Holidays
The Holiday Lights Tour: An Elf-Lead Downtown Pick-Me-Up
It’s hard to find anyone in downtown Milwaukee as excitedfor Christmas as Anna Lardinois, founder and guide of the Milwaukee HolidayLights Tour. It’s certainly easy enough to spot Lardinois, dressed in a full-onSanta’s elf costume as she lea.. more
Dec 12, 2016 4:14 PM Matthew J. Prigge Around MKE
American holidays have become trying, especially family gatherings whose participants would rather not be together. It’s a subject for comedy, and has seldom been handled more provocatively than in Uncle Nick (2015). more
Nov 15, 2016 3:44 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Quorum and Silence and Frustration
The silence in a room can only be defined by those who aren’t speaking. There’s a certain kind of silence that only happens in committee. There’s a special kind of silence that only happens in congress. There’s a certain kind of silence that o.. more
Oct 8, 2016 1:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Happier Holidays than Ever Before
Paul Masterson comments on the confluence of holidays in the coming days, shares personal memories, and explores the shifting levels of inclusion and acceptance members of the LGBT community experience during this season. more
Dec 23, 2014 10:13 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
The Great Gatsby
If you’re not a fan of world-saving superheroes,chances are the summer movie you’re most looking forward to is The GreatGatsby , with Leonardo DiCaprio in the title role and Baz Luhrman in thedirector’s chair. For a little context .. more
May 5, 2013 1:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Welcoming 2012 in Style
Milwaukee has never been known for teetotalism, and New Year's Eve only gives the city more cause... more
Dec 21, 2011 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski A&E Feature 1 Comments
A Whiskey Bar NYE
Ring in 2011 on Friday, December 31 with the Whiskey Bar (788 N. Jackson St.) as they host their New Year's Eve party with you in attendance! The Whiskey Bar will be open from 10pm until 4am. Music will be featured by DJ Matt Mixon and DJ S... more
Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Milwaukee Theater’s Holiday Alternatives
Thanks to aggressive corporate marketing, many people start to tire of the holidays shortly after Thanksgiving. For those looking to enjoy theater offerings sans holiday fare, the city offers quite a few options this month.Right across the ... more
Dec 8, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Redeeming Factor
I can’t imagine how many shows I’ve seen at the Rep’s Quadracci Powerhouse Theatre. The quality at a Rep show has been pretty consistent over the years, which is great. The problem with a commitment to consistent quality is that all the shows so.. more
Feb 15, 2010 4:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Hah! Bumhug!
I’m Art Kumbalek and man ohmanischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, I cho Freaks ,Art for Art's Sake more
Dec 16, 2009 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
The 19th Annual Christmas Family Feast Will Be the Biggest One Yet
In 1989, community radio station 1290 WMCS and the Salvation Army teamed up to serve the n The 19th Annual Christmas Family Feast will be held Thursday, Dec. 25, from 11 a.m. to 2:3 ,News more
Dec 18, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News 2 Comments
Event of the Week: Shop Local
Come on, Milwaukee. Keep your favorite locally owned companies in business during these tough economic times. Make a promise to buy local this ho,Expresso more
Dec 4, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments
Nature Imagined
Magic realism-stepping across the line dividing here from there-turns me on, be it in the Love Seed Pods ,Art more
Nov 25, 2008 12:00 AM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
Milwaukee Theatre Holliday Season
The morning of the first snow is probably as good a time as any to make mention of the Milwaukee Christmas/holiday theatre season. This season brings with it a few new items to mingle with the standard series of shows that tend to pleasantly plagu.. more
Nov 24, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Catherine Friend
Don’t worry, carnivores; Catherine Friend isn’t going to tell you not to eat The Compassionate Carnivore ,Today in Milwaukee more
May 6, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Theatre Holidays Begin
The Milwaukee stage holidays begin tonight with a pair of big, iconic openings downtown. Two shows opening about a block apart from each other is far from being the insane flurry of openings next week. The two shows opening this week are however .. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Joanna Newsom @ The Pabst Theater, April 2
Critically acclaimed singer/songwriter/harpist Joanna Newsom will perform at the Pabst Theater on Friday, April 2, the venue announced today. It will be her first concert in Milwaukee since her well-received 2007 performance with a 30-piece orches.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music