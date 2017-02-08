RSS

Honduras

barrett_signing_dailydose.jpg.jpe

A broad cross sectionof Milwaukee gathered last night to support immigrants and refugees who arebeing threatened by President Donald Trump. The event, called Unity forHuman Dignity (#U4HD), was a powerful reminder of how much the world needs .. more

Feb 8, 2017 9:11 PM Daily Dose

child-detainees-sleep-in-a-holding-cell-at-a-us-customs-and-border-protection-processing-facility-in-brownsville-texas.jpg.jpe

Brown children are coming! Brown children are coming! Run for your lives!If we all were the decent people we claim to be, the only reaction to tens of thousands of very more

Jul 16, 2014 3:59 PM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

blogimage13481.jpe

If you rely on the corporate media for your understanding of our world, you’re not getting the whole story. Here are the top underreported stories, according to the editors of Project Censored. For the full report, go to www.projectcensored... more

Jan 5, 2011 12:00 AM Around MKE 5 Comments

The award-winning documentary Salud! is being given a free screening at the Bay View Library on Thursday. While the film highlights Cubas remarkable health care system, including its free medical school (which accepts low-income American studen.. more

Jul 21, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

blogimage4029.jpe

Let’s face it: Most of us haven’t gotten around to reading all the classic boo All The Great Books (abridged) ,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 9, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES