Honey
Polishing an Old Gem
Sturgeon Bay’s Third Avenue Playhouse (239 N. Third Ave.) presents its second production of their ongoing summer-fall season, the musical Madame Sherry, a standout hit back in 1910. more
Ahvant Soul performs at Coffee Makes You Black
Theversatile Jon Pierre Gee & Ahvant Soul return Oct. 3 to the wittily-namedCoffee Makes You Black, 2803 N. Teutonia Ave., for an evening of jazz atthe restaurant/reading room/coffee house's weekly fish fry. The fried filetsprovide enough of a.. more
Sep 22, 2014 2:21 PM Jamie Lee Rake Around MKE
Sprecher Will Release Its Limited Edition Honey-Brewed “Beyond
Feb 10, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
The Sweetness of Honey
The springtime bloom ushers in the season of the honeybee, the buzzing black-and-yellow bug that dances from flower to flower, gathering nectar to make honey for the hive. While honey is a source of energy for the bee colony, human beings h... more
Apr 28, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview
Healthy Changes
Restaurants, like people, often feel the need to reinvent themselves when they arrive at the doorstep of middle age. They tire of their old ways, and look to the future to create a new and improved sense of self. After 30 years as Robert’s,... more
Feb 24, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview 2 Comments
Not Just Beer and Cheese
“Ginseng was a native plant to Wisconsin,” explains Butch Weege, executive director of ,Eat/Drink more
Oct 29, 2008 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview