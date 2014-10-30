Honorable C Note
Pizzle Jumps on a Gucci Mane Remix
No Milwaukee rapper has had more success linking up with nationally renowned producers than Pizzle. Over the last couple of years, the workaholic rapper has recorded with Wiz Khalifa/Curren$y beatmaker Cardo and Ace Hood/Bobby Schmurda firebrand J.. more
Oct 30, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Pizzle Lends a Track to Honorable C Note's Compilation
Peruse the tracklist of Atlanta producer Honorable C Note's latest mixtape From Then Til Now and you'll find a host of luminaries from the Gate City rap scene, including 2 Chainz, Gucci Mane, Young Thug, Peewee Longway and Rich Homie Quan. Right a.. more
Sep 25, 2014 10:00 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Raphael: The Woman With the Veil
In 1516, Raphael painted La Donna Velata (The Woman With the Veil). Through June 6, the High Renaissance painter’s magnificent portrait is on display at the Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM) in a one-work exhibition titled more
May 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Prestige Atlantic Impulse
Affirming Victor DeLorenzo’s status as perhaps the most musically adventurous of all the Violent Femmes, the drummer’s new project, Prestige Atlantic Impulse, is an experimental jazz trio worlds removed from the Femmes’ signature folk-pu more
Apr 29, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee