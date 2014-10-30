RSS

Honorable C Note

No Milwaukee rapper has had more success linking up with nationally renowned producers than Pizzle. Over the last couple of years, the workaholic rapper has recorded with Wiz Khalifa/Curren$y beatmaker Cardo and Ace Hood/Bobby Schmurda firebrand J.. more

Oct 30, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

c-note.jpg.jpe

Peruse the tracklist of Atlanta producer Honorable C Note's latest mixtape From Then Til Now and you'll find a host of luminaries from the Gate City rap scene, including 2 Chainz, Gucci Mane, Young Thug, Peewee Longway and Rich Homie Quan. Right a.. more

Sep 25, 2014 10:00 AM On Music

blogimage10882.jpe

In 1516, Raphael painted La Donna Velata (The Woman With the Veil). Through June 6, the High Renaissance painter’s magnificent portrait is on display at the Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM) in a one-work exhibition titled more

May 12, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10733.jpe

Affirming Victor DeLorenzo’s status as perhaps the most musically adventurous of all the Violent Femmes, the drummer’s new project, Prestige Atlantic Impulse, is an experimental jazz trio worlds removed from the Femmes’ signature folk-pu more

Apr 29, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES