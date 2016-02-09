The Hood Internet
Domes Closed: CPM’s THE TEMPEST Displaced
The Tempest set to open this coming April will be Cooperative Performance Milwaukee’s largest to date. There’s a working waterfall. There’s sand onstage. Sounds impressive. Earlier this season, they announced that it was going to be staged in .. more
Feb 9, 2016 5:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Unplugged
Filmmaker PaulMcComas is more than just a man with a camera—you might call him a renaissanceperson for his resume as a musician and novelist as well as his work as alow-budget director and film lecturer at Northwestern and .. more
Jul 17, 2014 12:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood 1 Comments
Rock Bottom Will Celebrate Its Summer Honey Ale With a Tapping Party
Milwaukee's Rock Bottom Brewery & Restaurant will host a tapping party for its seasonal Summer Honey Ale on Thursday, July 10. Described as "a refreshing summer beer with a touch of honey," the golden ale is being rolled out along with the restaur.. more
Jun 30, 2014 12:00 PM Norman Ware Around MKE
Sci-Fi Show Looking For Funding on Kickstarter
Natalie Ryan, the 444 year-old time traveler returns to MIlwaukee this coming summer once more in a sci-fi suspense/drama. For the third summer in a row, Anna Wolfe will play the time-traveler in a script written by Vince Figueroa and Beth Lewin.. more
Mar 11, 2013 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
For The New Loud, a New Approach
Shane Olivo, Jessi Nakles and Tim Frank of Milwaukee’s plucky keyboard-driven rock band The New Loud seem pretty comfortable in their slow shift from indie rock pros to a synth-layered, computer-geek pop machine. The now-trio has ditched th... more
Oct 12, 2010 12:00 AM Erin Wolf Local Music
The Hood Internet @ MSOE’s Todd Wehr Auditorium
Rappers and indie rockers seem destined to collaborate. Lately, hip-hop artists have enlisted the help of commercial rock acts—The Roots and Fall Out Boy, for example—and in some cases churned out their own irascible rock (ahem, Lil Wayne),... more
Apr 12, 2010 12:00 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee
Like a lot of peers weaned on ’90s hip-hop, Missouri rapper Mac Lethal doesn’t much care for the direction commercial rap has headed over the last decade. On his Rhymesayers debut album, 2007’s 11:11, Mac Lethal spits extended, insult-co more
Apr 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
The Hood Internet
The Hood Internet’s M.O. reads like a cheap formula for big Internet traffic: Take a popular rap or R&B single and pair it with a cult indie-rock song. This Chicago duo seldom plays mash-ups for cheap novelty, though, and instead creates cl... more
Dec 5, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee
Farms in Trouble w/ Crappy Dracula, Fahri @ The Cactus Club, 10 p.m. Farmsin Trouble’s messy, lo-fi pop invites instant comparisons to earlyGuided by Voices, though the group is even more free-spiri,This Week in Milwaukee more
Dec 2, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Society’s Child: My Autobiography
Janis Ian's autobiography, Society's Child, is an interesting read about mid-20th-century Society's Child ,Books more
Nov 21, 2008 12:00 AM Tom Wilmeth Books 2 Comments
The Hood Internet Play Milwaukee Dec. 5
One of the highlights of Lollapalooza this year was Perry's, a newly prominent stage for dance and electronic music that drew overflowing, enthusiastic crowds even at odd hours of the day. I spent a good deal of time at that stage, and the act tha.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music