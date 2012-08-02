Hot Dog
Here's What's Frying at This Year's State Fair
It was only a few years ago that the Wisconsin State Fair turned heads by debuting chocolate-covered bacon, a snack that now seems downright sensible compared to the donut bacon cheeseburgers and deep-fried butter the fair has introduced... more
Aug 2, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
What's New at Summerfest?
At least one new food item is guaranteed to create a spectacle at Summerfest this year. Martino's, a longtime staple of the festival's Miller Lite Oasis area, is now selling a nearly 2-foot-long Chicago hot dog, a 1-pound link heaping with ... more
Jun 28, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Glendale's Spot for Gourmet Sandwiches
“Comfort food doesn't have to be unhealthy” is the motto at Dr. Dawg (6969 N. Port Washington Road), located in Glendale Market. This fast-food gourmet sandwich restaurant, with indoor and outdoor seating, goes out of its way to be invent more
Jun 21, 2012 12:00 AM Danielle Stevens Dining Preview
Dogg Haus
Regardless of which topping you're craving on your hot dog, The Dogg Haus can probably accommodate you. Chili, salsa, nacho cheese and no less than five types of peppers are among the more than two dozen topping choices. Vienna Beef franks ... more
Nov 9, 2011 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2011
Racing Sausage Carnage
Casings were busted, Sombreros were sprained - that damn Hot Dog showed his hated for Mexico and Poland - it was utter gluttony at Miller Park.Afterwards, the Italian was offered a UN post in reward for his humane efforts in reaching out to the ot.. more
Sep 28, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Hot Dog! Makes the Case for Classic Country
"When you ask someone what kind of music they're into, they'll say, 'Oh, I like every but ,Local Music more
May 26, 2009 12:00 AM Erin Wolf Local Music
Missing Person
Angelina Jolie has climbed a long way up from her days as a Tomb Raider. Nowadays her role Changeling ,Film more
Nov 3, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews