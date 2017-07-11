Hound Of The Baskervilles
Home Movies/Out on Digital: July 13, 2017
Reviews of new DVD and Blu-ray releases of Joan Miró: The Ladder of Escape, Bring Me the Head of Alfredo Garcia, The Hound of the Baskervilles and The Wild, Wild West Revisited / More Wild, Wild West. more
Jul 11, 2017 3:14 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
The Hound Rises in Delafield
As the American Players Theatre closes out its season with the last of its openings in Spring Green, Wisconsin, The World's Stage Theatre Company also readies itself for the final productions of what has been a very productive summer for them. .. more
Aug 15, 2012 11:01 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Holmes and the Hound in Delafield
Yesterday I'd mentioned something about a program that Sunset Playhouse was hosting at the end of the month involving children's theatre classes and Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes. The Hound of the Baskwervilles was Doyle's third novel in.. more
Jul 25, 2012 4:28 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Sherlock Holmes on Blu-ray
Sherlock Holmes is perhaps the most durable literary figure ever conceived. That Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's sleuth outlived the Victorian Age and continues to be read is only one measure of the impression he made on popular culture. Holmes' acute.. more
Mar 14, 2011 12:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
CSI: Milwaukee
In real life, crime fighting forensics aren’t quite as glamorous as its often depicted on television, but as this Discovery World exhibit illustrates from Oct. 29 through Oct. 31, they’re still pretty high tech. Discovery World visitors can... more
Oct 30, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
London Symphony Orchestra
Themoody work is not among the most performed in the operatic repertoire, butdeserves to Bluebeard’s Castle ,Classical Music/Dance more
Oct 26, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Classical Music
Paper Boat’s Parting Gift
An old, brick storefront graces the corner of Bay View's Smith Street and Howell Avenue. P Handmade Nation, ,Art more
May 21, 2009 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts