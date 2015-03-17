House Of Cards
Opvac Podcast Ep. 9: I Can't Get Behind That
This week on the OpVac podcast, the boys discuss Kevin Spacey's career in detail, including his current role as the dastardly Frank Underwood on the Netflix original series House of Cards.For more from Optimism Vaccine, including features, art.. more
Mar 17, 2015 8:33 PM Optimism Vaccine Around MKE
Rick Cleveland’s ‘Five Presidents’ at The Rep
Five ex-presidents converge at Richard Nixon’s funeral in Milwaukee Rep’s incisive new political drama. more
Mar 4, 2015 1:36 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater
World Premiere of Mad Men/House of Cards Screenwriter’s New Stageplay this Month
Feb 21, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
‘The Art of the LP’
Pop culture often celebrates what is no longer available in the 21st century. Take albums. Recording a body of songs as a unified work of art seems like an idea that has gone and cannot be brought back. With the advent of the CD and, later,... more
Jun 28, 2010 12:00 AM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books
Issue of the Week: Rescuing the Mental Health Complex
The ongoing crisis at the Milwaukee County Mental Health Complex is still coming to light and the revelations continue to be disturbing. The most recent state inspection found that the facilities endanger patient safety and need serious upg... more
Jun 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 1 Comments