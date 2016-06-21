House Of M
Vincent VanGREAT Taps His Joyful Side on “UnGREATful
Vincent VanGREAT teamed with a slew of veteran Milwaukee rap artists for his debut album UnGREATful. more
Jun 21, 2016 4:11 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Dana Coppafeel and SPEAK Easy, Milwaukee’s Hip-Hop Odd Couple
You’d be hard pressed to find a pair of local rappers more mismatched than Dana Coppafeel and SPEAK Easy. The living embodiment of an early Beastie Boys single, Coppafeel is one of the Milwaukee rap scene’s great misfit more
Apr 17, 2013 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
This Week in Milwaukee
Aug 26, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Rapper Haz Solo Comes into His Own
To say Haz Solo is ambitious is an understatement. Last year, the Milwaukee rapper and producer unveiled his plans to release a whooping 16 albums/mixtapes of material, and though it seems he'll fall short of that insane goal, he's nonetheless mad.. more
Jan 8, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
A People's History of the United States
Dec 2, 2008
Madama Butterfly
Nov 21, 2008
House of M
Gambit is summarizing the namesake for his 12member rap group, the Marvel Comics crossov House of M. ,Music Feature more
Oct 16, 2008 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Steven Faulkner
Jun 2, 2008
House of M's Christmas Gift: A Free Mixtape
"Who says mutants don't celebrate the holidays?" Milwaukee's most impeccably branded hip-hop crew, House of M, asked on its Twitter account today.The superhero-themed collective, named after a Marvel comic series, is celebrating Christmas by givin.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Milwaukee Hip-Hop in Photos
If you're a Milwaukee rapper who plays out with any regularity, there's a good chance that local photographer Damon Joy has taken your picture. Joy collects some of the photos he's taken at area rap shows over the past year in a new exhibit at the.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music