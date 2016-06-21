RSS

House Of M

Vincent VanGREAT teamed with a slew of veteran Milwaukee rap artists for his debut album UnGREATful. more

Jun 21, 2016 4:11 PM Local Music

You’d be hard pressed to find a pair of local rappers more mismatched than Dana Coppafeel and SPEAK Easy. The living embodiment of an early Beastie Boys single, Coppafeel is one of the Milwaukee rap scene’s great misfit more

Apr 17, 2013 12:00 AM Music Feature

,This Week in Milwaukee more

Aug 26, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

To say Haz Solo is ambitious is an understatement. Last year, the Milwaukee rapper and producer unveiled his plans to release a whooping 16 albums/mixtapes of material, and though it seems he'll fall short of that insane goal, he's nonetheless mad.. more

Jan 8, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

America’s history is told through countless plaques, monuments and tombstones, far t Profit Motive and the Whispering Wind ,Today in Milwaukee more

Dec 2, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Florentine Opera opens its latest season this weekend with Puccini’s Madama Butterfl Madama Butterfly ,Today in Milwaukee more

Nov 21, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

Gambit is summarizing the namesake for his 12member rap group, the Marvel Comics crossov House of M. ,Music Feature more

Oct 16, 2008 12:00 AM Music Feature

Retracing the voyage of French explorers Marquette and Joliet around Wisconsin’s wa Waterwalk: A Passage of Ghosts ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jun 2, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

"Who says mutants don't celebrate the holidays?" Milwaukee's most impeccably branded hip-hop crew, House of M, asked on its Twitter account today.The superhero-themed collective, named after a Marvel comic series, is celebrating Christmas by givin.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM On Music

If you're a Milwaukee rapper who plays out with any regularity, there's a good chance that local photographer Damon Joy has taken your picture. Joy collects some of the photos he's taken at area rap shows over the past year in a new exhibit at the.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM On Music

