Howard Fuller
Charter School Begins Shutting Down—Students are Pushed Out
North Point Lighthouse Charter School, chartered by the City of Milwaukee, will keep the state aid for the estimated 60 students who were released from the school in February, even though they won’t finish the school year there. more
Apr 5, 2016 4:05 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 16 Comments
Should Publicly Funded City Charter Schools’ Files be Opened to Taxpayer Scrutiny?
They say that you can’t fight City Hall but a trio of education activists proved the cynics wrong. After years of attending meetings, asking questions and refusing to take no for an answer, Gail Hicks, Marva Herndon and Larry Hoffman have g... more
Dec 15, 2015 9:59 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 11 Comments
Milwaukee’s Charter Schools Don’t Make the Grade
Four of ten of Milwaukee’s charter schools are failing and the program has little public transparency. Yet Republican lawmakers are promoting charter schools as a way to improve student performance while providing public accountability. more
Jan 20, 2015 10:12 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 8 Comments
Chuck Shepherd's News of The Weird
The Super Bowl may be the “holy grail” for Las Vegas sports gambling, but outside the United States, horse racing, soccer and, surprisingly, pro tennis dominate. Tennis provides bettors with 19,000 matches a year (compared to 1,200 NBA g... more
Feb 26, 2014 2:43 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
The Vouchers That Ate the State
“The Vouchers That Ate the State” is Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s summer blockbuster. Only it’s Wisconsin taxpayers who are going to get their blocks busted more
Jun 26, 2013 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
City Officials Limit Public Comment on Charter Schools
In the accelerating privatization of public schools, taxpayer-funded charter schools seem to have a better reputation than voucher schools because they are linked to a public entity—typically the city, a school board more
Dec 13, 2012 12:36 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Issue of the Week: National Voucher Group Meddles in Milwaukee Democratic Primaries
It's happened before and it's happening again. The American Federation for Children (AFC)—a Washington, D.C.-based pro-school-privatization group funded by some of the wealthiest Republican activists in the country... more
Aug 8, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 5 Comments