RSS

Howard Fuller

issue_voucherschools_thinkstock.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

North Point Lighthouse Charter School, chartered by the City of Milwaukee, will keep the state aid for the estimated 60 students who were released from the school in February, even though they won’t finish the school year there. more

Apr 5, 2016 4:05 PM News Features 16 Comments

news1.jpg.jpe

They say that you can’t fight City Hall but a trio of education activists proved the cynics wrong. After years of attending meetings, asking questions and refusing to take no for an answer, Gail Hicks, Marva Herndon and Larry Hoffman have g... more

Dec 15, 2015 9:59 PM News Features 11 Comments

news_charters.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

Four of ten of Milwaukee’s charter schools are failing and the program has little public transparency. Yet Republican lawmakers are promoting charter schools as a way to improve student performance while providing public accountability. more

Jan 20, 2015 10:12 PM News Features 8 Comments

The Super Bowl may be the “holy grail” for Las Vegas sports gambling, but outside the United States, horse racing, soccer and, surprisingly, pro tennis dominate. Tennis provides bettors with 19,000 matches a year (compared to 1,200 NBA g... more

Feb 26, 2014 2:43 AM Around MKE

012113_otr_walker_640.jpg.jpe

“The Vouchers That Ate the State” is Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s summer blockbuster. Only it’s Wisconsin taxpayers who are going to get their blocks busted more

Jun 26, 2013 12:00 AM Taking Liberties

school-bus.jpg.jpe

In the accelerating privatization of public schools, taxpayer-funded charter schools seem to have a better reputation than voucher schools because they are linked to a public entity—typically the city, a school board more

Dec 13, 2012 12:36 AM News Features

blogimage19515.jpe

It's happened before and it's happening again. The American Federation for Children (AFC)—a Washington, D.C.-based pro-school-privatization group funded by some of the wealthiest Republican activists in the country... more

Aug 8, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 5 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES