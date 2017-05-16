Howl
First Thought: Conversations with Allen Ginsberg (University of Minnesota Press), edited by Michael Schumacher
For defining the anguish of society’s outsiders with his 1955 poem “Howl," Allen Ginsberg became a characteristic voice of the Beat generation. First Thought: Conversations with Allen Ginsberg, edited by Michael Schumacher, collects 18 i... more
May 16, 2017 2:52 PM David Luhrssen Books
Brewery Spotlight: Good City Brewing
The story may seem familiar, two grad school buddies makeMilwaukee their home, meet their future brewmaster and the rest is history.Hardly.David Dupee, an attorney by trade, started CraftFund,you know, how MobCraft got their start? And .. more
May 17, 2016 3:40 PM Maggie Skinner Eat/Drink
Paper Holland’s Long-in-the-Making Debut
Most students go through college faster than it took Milwaukee’s Paper Holland to finish their debut full-length, Happy Belated. In fact, the recording process resembled something like an education for the band. more
Dec 30, 2012 8:28 PM Kevin Mueller Music Feature
Howl
Young Allen Ginsberg (played by James Franco) looks just a little nervous as he adjusts his plastic-framed glasses and steels himself to recite, for the first time, a remarkable poem called “Howl.” Shifting from that epochal 1955 reading to... more
Nov 1, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews 1 Comments
Howling for India
In1961 Allen Ginsberg, who proclaimed just about everything to be holy in hi A Blue Hand: The Beats in India ,Books more
Jul 9, 2008 12:00 AM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books