For defining the anguish of society’s outsiders with his 1955 poem “Howl," Allen Ginsberg became a characteristic voice of the Beat generation. First Thought: Conversations with Allen Ginsberg, edited by Michael Schumacher, collects 18 i... more

May 16, 2017 2:52 PM Books

The story may seem familiar, two grad school buddies makeMilwaukee their home, meet their future brewmaster and the rest is history.Hardly.David Dupee, an attorney by trade, started CraftFund,you know, how MobCraft got their start? And .. more

May 17, 2016 3:40 PM Eat/Drink

Most students go through college faster than it took Milwaukee’s Paper Holland to finish their debut full-length, Happy Belated. In fact, the recording process resembled something like an education for the band. more

Dec 30, 2012 8:28 PM Music Feature

Young Allen Ginsberg (played by James Franco) looks just a little nervous as he adjusts his plastic-framed glasses and steels himself to recite, for the first time, a remarkable poem called “Howl.” Shifting from that epochal 1955 reading to... more

Nov 1, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews 1 Comments

   In1961 Allen Ginsberg, who proclaimed just about everything to be holy in hi A Blue Hand: The Beats in India ,Books more

Jul 9, 2008 12:00 AM Books

