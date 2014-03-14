Http:
Hank the Dog is Coming to Milwaukee, with Much Fanfare
Mar 14, 2014 5:40 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Absolutely Is Not Breaking Up
Some welcome news from the Milwaukee punk trio Absolutely: They aren't breaking up after all. Earlier this month the group announced that their show with Joan of Arc Saturday, Oct. 2 at the Cactus Club would be their final show, but it turns out t.. more
Sep 25, 2013 5:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Oscar Nominated Shorts
The Times Cinema this week hosts screenings of some of the hardest Oscar-nominated works to see in theaters: the shorts. This program compiles the five animated and five live-action shorts nominated for 2010, including more
Mar 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
El Guapo’s Winning Makeover in Whitefish Bay
The menu is Mexican with a bit of Tex. The flavors are conservative as far ashot peppers go, but they also can be rich and inviting—call this NorthShore-Mex cuisine. A prime example is the salsa, which not only arrives warmand often with a ... more
Jan 20, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview