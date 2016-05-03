Hugh Blewett
The Devolution of Language
In the Boulevard Theatre’s currently running production of The Bald Soprano, two supercilious, well-to-do couples bicker, backbite and vie for dominance with increasing incomprehensibility, such that by play’s end, language has broken down ... more
May 3, 2016 3:28 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Ionesco’s Bald Soprano with Boulevard Next Week
It is maddeningly difficult to communicate with other people. Even the most straightforward sentence carries a million different connotations that could completely derail any sense of true meaning. This may have been what Eugène Ionesco wa.. more
Apr 19, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Boulevard’s HANDLE WITH CARE Next Month
It just might be the first Christmas show of the holiday season. And it’s Jewish. And it’s being staged at a UCC church. Did I mention it’s also a romantic comedy? Hugh Blewett and Zoe Schwartz star with Mitch Weindorf and Chrstine Lathrop.. more
Oct 31, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Midwest Premiere of ‘Handle With Care’
Boulevard Theatre’s presents the romantic comedy Handle With Care, by Emmy Award-nominated writer and producer Jason Odell Williams. Show runs Nov. 7- 29 at Plymouth Church. more
Oct 27, 2015 9:26 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Lighthearted 'Moon Over Buffalo'
SummerStage continues its season of outdoor theater with Ken Ludwig’s Moon Over Buffalo, a lighthearted farce about family life for a theater couple. Sean Duncan and Alicia Rice are enjoyable as,Theater more
Jul 20, 2015 10:03 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
'Death By Design' at the Brumder
Honestly, it kind of sounds like a show on HGTV. It’s not. It’s being described as, “Noel Coward meets Agatha Christie.” Rob Urbinati’s Death by Design is actually a local theatre show at the illustrious Brumder Mansion which opens on Friday... more
Mar 15, 2015 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Art of Murder
In Tandem Theatre opens its 13th season with a murder-suspense comedy set in the art world. Joe DiPietro’s Art of Murder crosses drama and suspense with complex satire on the nature of contemporary art, and stars Steven Koehler as more
Oct 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Peggy James
Playing guitar while singing in a soft, emotionally resonant voice, Milwaukee’s Peggy James adds her own touches to a familiar niche. Her music flits between rockabilly, alt-country, vintage R&B, blues and adult contemporary influences. Tha... more
Sep 13, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews 2 Comments
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers w/ ZZ Top
It took Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers eight years to follow up their last album, but it’s easy to see why the group was in no rush: Their 2002 record The Last DJ documented Petty’s frustrations with the record industry. more
Jun 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee