Hugh Laurie
'Tomorrowland'
The plot of Brad Bird and Damon Lindelof’s Tomorrowland is a time-bending, place-hopping tangle set against a backdrop of a dispirited America. Subtlety isn’t the selling point. Tomorrowland has messages lined up in big block letters. The m... more
May 19, 2015 8:58 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Laurie Live on the Queen Mary
HughLaurie’s career falls into distinct phases. From 1990-1993 he was the foolishyet oddly sympathetic Bertie Wooster, the pop-eyed upper class twit in astylish British TV adaptation of P.G. Wodehouse, “Jeeves and Wooster .. more
Dec 26, 2013 5:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Hugh Laurie @ The Pabst Theater
“Until recently I was an actor,” Hugh Laurie immediately announced to the audience at the Pabst Theater. “I suppose that is a bit like being on a plane and having the pilot announce that until two weeks ago he... more
Aug 20, 2012 12:00 AM Tea Krulos Concert Reviews
Hugh Laurie
After nearly eight years of playing an ornery, frequently unethical medical mastermind on “House,” Hugh Laurie has taken a break from the screen to pursue one of his other loves: blues music. His style of blues has an Old South, circa... more
Aug 19, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Seafarer
The Milwaukee rep has assembled some of its finest actors for its production of Conor McPherson’s contemporary drama The Seafarer , the tale of four Irishmen who play poker with the devil. Lee Ernst plays Sharky, an alcoholic more
Feb 11, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Secret Policeman’s Private Party
Mention The Secret Policeman’s Ball and music usually comes to mind—performances by an array of top performers from the late ‘70s and early ‘80s in a series of fundraisers for Amnesty International. But comedy was always at the heart of the projec.. more
Feb 9, 2010 12:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Jeeves and Wooster: Hugh Laurie in the House
The snarling physician played by Hugh Laurie in “House” is intellectually and temperamentally opposite to a character he depicted 15 years earlier, the role that earned him a devoted following. In the popular British television comedy series “Jee.. more
Jun 7, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
