RSS
Hugo
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
The undeniably handsome Hugo draws visual poetry from both its storyline and its setting in a Parisian train station. Adapted from Brian Selznick's book, The Invention of Hugo Cabret, the film's first half depicts the travails of orphaned 1... more
Mar 1, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies
Hugo
Mention Martin Scorsese and gritty drama usually comes to mind. He was the director of Mean Streets... more
Nov 29, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Woman Out of Place (Brick Lane)
' In a little village in Bangladesh a wedding has been prepared for a couple that has Brick Lane ,Film more
Aug 7, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!