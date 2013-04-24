RSS
Humphrey Imax Dome Theater
Summerfest's Local-Centric Stage Will Be a Bit Different This Year
Apr 24, 2013 2:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Wild Oceans
Wild Oceans, The Humphrey IMAX Dome Theater more
Dec 14, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Grand Canyon Adventure
The Humphrey Imax Dome Theater’s newest presentation, Grand Canyon Adventure, lives Grand Canyon Adventure ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 1, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Human Body
To coincide with the Milwaukee Public Museum’s Body Worldsexhibit, the Humphrey Ima The Human Body ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 28, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!