Hunting
Toddler Hunting
Republican state Rep. Joel Kleefisch of Oconomowoc, married to Wisconsin’s lieutenant governor, has proposed a bill opening the way for toddler hunting. more
Jan 19, 2016 1:54 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 74 Comments
The Last Deer Hunt
Ed called up Charley and said the two of them owed it to themselves to go on one last Wisconsin deer hunt. They weren’t getting any younger and everybody else in their old deer hunting party more
Nov 27, 2013 1:31 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Duck Dynasty's Robertson Family Address Cable Stardom, Christianity and Hunting in Wisconsin
It's not that there were that many waterfowl preying enthusiasts among the near-capacity crowd in the Riverside Theater Thursday night. Phil Robertson, patriarch of the family featured on cable TV,A&E Feature more
Nov 15, 2013 9:43 AM Jamie Lee Rake A&E Feature
Issue of the Week: Let the Free Market Promote Outdoor Sports
It’s been a messy few weeks for those involved in the highly controversial lifetime grant the state awarded to the United Sportsmen of Wisconsin Foundation more
Sep 25, 2013 1:20 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
The Dark, Scary DNR
Anyone who has ever spent time around a campfire in the woods while growing up remembers that eerie time in the dark of the night when someone quietly begins telling a really scary story more
Sep 9, 2013 6:04 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Issue of the Week: The Split Within the National Rifle Association
The United States has more mass murders, gun violence and non-hunting guns than any other developed country in the world. We are all proud to be Americans, but most of us are sad and definitely not proud to be the home more
Jan 15, 2013 10:57 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Dodging a Bullet
After all the grim news we’ve had to endure at the end of the year, isn’t it great to live in a state where we don’t have to go very far at all to retreat into natural beauty and spiritual solitude? more
Dec 30, 2012 8:43 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Marquette impressive in first Big East game, beats Villanova 79-
You know when watching the Golden Eagles play this season that you're going to see Jerel McNeal, Wesley Matthews and Dominic James make great plays.But who are Pat Hazel and Jimmy Butler?Most of the non-conference games this season have been shown.. more
Jan 2, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Hunting for Clues
Racialtensions between the white and Hmong communities came to light in Wisconsin& BloodTrail ,Books more
May 27, 2008 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Books