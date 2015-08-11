RSS

Ice Cream

sassycowpic.jpg.jpe

Do you like ice cream? Never mind, I know the answer to thatalready. Sassy Cow Creamery, located in Columbus, WI, will be holding theirannual Ice Cream Social on Saturday, August 22nd from noon to 5 p.m.The event will feature free farm and cr.. more

Aug 11, 2015 6:55 PM Around MKE

indulgence.jpg.jpe

Chocolate on its own is bliss. Ice cream? Even better. Putthem together and you get Indulgence Chocolatier’s third retail location set to opennext spring in East Tosa (6538 W. North Ave., Wauwatosa). The chocolate companyis teaming up with the .. more

Nov 11, 2014 8:29 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

ramma.jpg.jpe

Critically speaking at least, fun music often gets shortchanged. It’s great to meticulously dissect albums with weighty themes or ambitious compositions, but sometimes you wish writers would spill some more ink over releases that don’t pret... more

Jul 7, 2014 11:56 PM Music Feature

blogimage19588.jpe

Open since April, the North Avenue Grill (7225 W. North Ave., Wauwatosa) brings high quality and 21st-century variety to a classic diner format. The lunch counter is lined with swivel stools and there are comfortable booths along the facing... more

Aug 16, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage19374.jpe

Milwaukee developer Juli Kaufmann cleaned up a polluted city lot at the corner of Bruce and South Second streets, several blocks north of the Allen-Bradley Clock Tower, and built the new 30,000-square-foot Clock Shadow Building... more

Jul 24, 2012 12:00 AM Off the Cuff 1 Comments

blogimage19025.jpe

Garlic may not have the glamorous cachet of strawberries or chocolate, both of which have inspired their own southeastern Wisconsin festivals, but it has its share of fanatics, which makes the food a worthy if eccentric theme for Braise's f... more

Jun 19, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage15720.jpe

Given Milwaukee's love of all things dairy, it's a bit of a surprise that the city didn't have its own ice-cream wholesaler until this spring, when Lauren Schultz and her husband, Steve, launched their Purple Door Ice Cream company. The bus... more

Aug 11, 2011 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage10921.jpe

Playwright Celeste Bedford Walker has won an NAACP Image Award for her sensitive portrayal of African-American characters, and she brings that same delicate touch to her depiction of women of a certain age in her romantic comedy Sassy more

May 16, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

