Ice Cream
Sassy Cow Creamery To Hold Annual Free Ice Cream Social
Do you like ice cream? Never mind, I know the answer to thatalready. Sassy Cow Creamery, located in Columbus, WI, will be holding theirannual Ice Cream Social on Saturday, August 22nd from noon to 5 p.m.The event will feature free farm and cr.. more
Aug 11, 2015 6:55 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Chocolate and Ice Cream in Wauwatosa
Chocolate on its own is bliss. Ice cream? Even better. Putthem together and you get Indulgence Chocolatier’s third retail location set to opennext spring in East Tosa (6538 W. North Ave., Wauwatosa). The chocolate companyis teaming up with the .. more
Nov 11, 2014 8:29 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE 1 Comments
Ramma Lamma Enjoy the Sleazy Fringes of Rock ’N’ Roll
Critically speaking at least, fun music often gets shortchanged. It’s great to meticulously dissect albums with weighty themes or ambitious compositions, but sometimes you wish writers would spill some more ink over releases that don’t pret... more
Jul 7, 2014 11:56 PM Thomas Michalski Music Feature
Tosa's Eclectic North Avenue Grill
Open since April, the North Avenue Grill (7225 W. North Ave., Wauwatosa) brings high quality and 21st-century variety to a classic diner format. The lunch counter is lined with swivel stools and there are comfortable booths along the facing... more
Aug 16, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
Milwaukee Building Far Beyond the Standard
Milwaukee developer Juli Kaufmann cleaned up a polluted city lot at the corner of Bruce and South Second streets, several blocks north of the Allen-Bradley Clock Tower, and built the new 30,000-square-foot Clock Shadow Building... more
Jul 24, 2012 12:00 AM Louis Fortis Off the Cuff 1 Comments
Garlic Fest Celebrates All Things Garlic
Garlic may not have the glamorous cachet of strawberries or chocolate, both of which have inspired their own southeastern Wisconsin festivals, but it has its share of fanatics, which makes the food a worthy if eccentric theme for Braise's f... more
Jun 19, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Purple Door's Premium, Local Ice Cream
Given Milwaukee's love of all things dairy, it's a bit of a surprise that the city didn't have its own ice-cream wholesaler until this spring, when Lauren Schultz and her husband, Steve, launched their Purple Door Ice Cream company. The bus... more
Aug 11, 2011 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Sassy Mamas
Playwright Celeste Bedford Walker has won an NAACP Image Award for her sensitive portrayal of African-American characters, and she brings that same delicate touch to her depiction of women of a certain age in her romantic comedy Sassy more
May 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee