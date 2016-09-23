Ice Skating
The Forgotten Legacy of the Milwaukee Motion Picture Commission
Sep 23, 2016 5:25 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
Why Not? (Another Tribute To Elvis)
There are very few artists who had managed to attain a mega-popularity in their lifetimes that made them mega-figures in popular culture. The fact that names like Houdini and Chaplin aren't universally well-known anymore says a lot about the fra.. more
Jun 29, 2013 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Slice of Ice
Milwaukee's downtown skating rink, the Slice of Ice in Red Arrow Park, is scheduled to open on Thursday, December 9, weather permitting. The rink will be open 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 11... more
Dec 9, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Goats, Monkeys, Typewriters and David Ives
Theatre group-in-transition Goats & Monkeys has announced its next free evening. Something of a departure from its usual Shakespeare fare, the 8pm Goats & Monkeys get together on February 12th will feature readings from contemporary playwright.. more
Jan 24, 2010 10:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Pettit National Ice Center’s Olympic Pride
The Pettit Center wasnamed for Jane Bradley Pettit, whose foundation provided the primary privatefunding for the construction and initial operation of the center. The $13million facility was built on the site once occupied by the outdoor Wi... more
Dec 30, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE
Slice of Ice
Get outside this winter season! Bored of the same indoor ice rinks? Well, come to the Red Arrow Park and enjoy skating outdoors. There is also a Warming House so you can watch the kids skate around the refrigerated rink... that's right, the... more
Dec 11, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Contests: Holidays