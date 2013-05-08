RSS
Idomeneo
A Burst of Mozart
The young Italian-German violinist Augustin Hadelich is the rare artist who can make Mozart sizzle. Many musicians find the refined style of Mozart by containing expression. Hadelich seemed released by it. At Milwaukee more
May 8, 2013 3:27 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Florentine Opera's Wayward 'Idomeneo'
Idomeneo, Mozart's early masterwork, was potential largely unrealized in the Florentine Opera last weekend. Almost all the principals in the cast sang well, and the amazing score was there, demanding to be heard. Still, it wasn't enough to ... more
May 23, 2012 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Mozart's Early Masterpiece
Regarded as Mozart's first great opera, Idomeneo was a remarkable breakthrough for the 24-year-old composer... more
May 9, 2012 12:00 AM Steve Spice A&E Feature
