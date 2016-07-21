RSS

Ifihadahifi

germanfestmain.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s German heritage comes to the fore as our kickoffto Wisconsin’s Oktoberfest season, GermanFest, returns to the Summerfest grounds from July 29-31. This year’s entertainment includes Grammy nominated musicianand producer Alex.. more

Jul 21, 2016 4:34 PM Sponsored Content

ifihadahifi.jpg.jpe

Latest Flame Records co-founder Dan Hanke reflects on the label ahead of its weekend farewell shows. more

Oct 20, 2015 9:47 PM Local Music

localmusic_bodyfutures.jpg.jpe

Chalk it up as another on the long list of ways that the Internet has made modern life easier and more convenient, but it was only 15 years ago that bands posted flyers when they were seeking a bassist or drummer. These days, of course, a s... more

Aug 5, 2014 10:47 PM Local Music

summer honey ale.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee's Rock Bottom Brewery & Restaurant will host a tapping party for its seasonal Summer Honey Ale on Thursday, July 10. Described as "a refreshing summer beer with a touch of honey," the golden ale is being rolled out along with the restaur.. more

Jun 30, 2014 12:00 PM Around MKE

practice.jpg.jpe

It’s been a bummer of a year for creative hubs in Milwaukee. After a long state of limbo and debate about its future, the Sydney Hih building was demolished into a pile of rubble in August. The legendary building is now just a memory for ge... more

Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Local Music

blogimage17697.jpe

Alverno Presents, a dedicated importer of performances by groundbreaking artists from around the globe, is breaking ground itself with a commissioned performance by Milwaukee artists. Whatever transpires in the Turner Hall Ballroom on Feb. ... more

Feb 13, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature

blogimage15510.jpe

There is much fanfare surrounding the final show of Milwaukee-based noise-rock act Death Dream, which is a bit strange considering that the band, despite being together for two years, has yet to put out a record of any kind... more

Jul 20, 2011 12:00 AM Local Music

Iâm seeing three musicals the weekend after next. THREE. And although this is quite a few to be opening on the same week, there are always more shows opening-up just a bit further out. The same weekend that Sunsetâs Drowsy Chaperone, Off The.. more

Jul 5, 2011 1:46 PM Theater

blogimage14012.jpe

"We're rolling. Whenever you're ready," says sound engineer Nicholas Elert, sitting at the control panels at Howl Street Recordings, a recording studio in Bay View. The timing counter on the studio's computer screen begins to quickly tick a... more

Feb 28, 2011 12:00 AM Local Music 2 Comments

blogimage6155.jpe

What a fantastic year. In 2010, indie-rock regained its fight, rappers indulged their ambitions, R&B singers fired on all cylinders and songwriters of all genres let it all hang out. Below are my 10 favorites of the year, followed by 10 excellent .. more

Dec 9, 2010 1:00 PM On Music

blogimage13123.jpe

D.I.Y. all-ages venues in Milwaukee have a woefully short life expectancy, so even the most optimistic supporters of the Walker’s Point nonprofit arts space the Borg Ward probably would have doubted that the venue would still be running more

Dec 3, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12954.jpe

Vincent Presley and Lacey Smith, founding members of Madison’s “weird noisy punk band” Zebras, looked outside the city following the departure of their original drummer and bassist, recruiting members of the Milwaukee band IfIHadAHiFi. more

Nov 16, 2010 12:00 AM Local Music

blogimage5270.jpe

At what point does a musician’s behavior become so indefensible that you can no longer support their music? For me, that bar is pretty high. I’m usually able to overlook all but the most vile indiscretions and enjoy a musician’s albums on their ow.. more

Apr 30, 2010 5:03 PM On Music

blogimage10432.jpe

Like a lot of peers weaned on ’90s hip-hop, Missouri rapper Mac Lethal doesn’t much care for the direction commercial rap has headed over the last decade. On his Rhymesayers debut album, 2007’s 11:11, Mac Lethal spits extended, insult-co more

Apr 7, 2010 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage7055.jpe

The Wildbirds, an Appleton ensemble that spun dirty blues into tidy, rootsy pop songs, was one of the area’s most commercially promising bands, but the group’s time together was cut short by an abrupt break-up after a tour behind the group&... more

Jun 29, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6155.jpe

It must be tough to be Lambs of Abortion, a paranoid Milwaukee band convinced that everyone’s out to get them. Republicans, Fox News, oil executives and Evangelical leaders are at the heart of the worldwide conspiracy that Lambs of Abortion... more

Apr 11, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 11 Comments

blogimage5537.jpe

The Andalusians are a new band on Dischord Records, though at this point “new band” is a relative term for the iconic D.C. label. Like so many Dischord groups, Andalusians offers a new permutation of veteran players from the label, this tim... more

Feb 18, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5270.jpe

It’s not cheap keeping a local venue up to code, especially during the winter, when heating bills can be nearly crippling. That’s why a quartet of local rock bands—as well at the outsider theatre group Insurgent Theatre, no stranger to p more

Jan 23, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

blogimage3559.jpe

With their sprightly guitars and doe-eyed songs, System and Station play like a punkier ve A Nation of Actors ,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 6, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES