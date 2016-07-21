Ifihadahifi
German Fest Returns to Milwaukee
Milwaukee’s German heritage comes to the fore as our kickoffto Wisconsin’s Oktoberfest season, GermanFest, returns to the Summerfest grounds from July 29-31. This year’s entertainment includes Grammy nominated musicianand producer Alex.. more
Jul 21, 2016 4:34 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Latest Flame Records Says Farewell
Latest Flame Records co-founder Dan Hanke reflects on the label ahead of its weekend farewell shows. more
Oct 20, 2015 9:47 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Body Futures Park at the Intersection of Noise and Pop
Chalk it up as another on the long list of ways that the Internet has made modern life easier and more convenient, but it was only 15 years ago that bands posted flyers when they were seeking a bassist or drummer. These days, of course, a s... more
Aug 5, 2014 10:47 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Rock Bottom Will Celebrate Its Summer Honey Ale With a Tapping Party
Milwaukee's Rock Bottom Brewery & Restaurant will host a tapping party for its seasonal Summer Honey Ale on Thursday, July 10. Described as "a refreshing summer beer with a touch of honey," the golden ale is being rolled out along with the restaur.. more
Jun 30, 2014 12:00 PM Norman Ware Around MKE
Where Can a Band Even Practice Anymore?
It’s been a bummer of a year for creative hubs in Milwaukee. After a long state of limbo and debate about its future, the Sydney Hih building was demolished into a pile of rubble in August. The legendary building is now just a memory for ge... more
Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Tea Krulos Local Music
Physics and Performance Art at Turner Hall Ballroom
Alverno Presents, a dedicated importer of performances by groundbreaking artists from around the globe, is breaking ground itself with a commissioned performance by Milwaukee artists. Whatever transpires in the Turner Hall Ballroom on Feb. ... more
Feb 13, 2012 12:00 AM John Schneider A&E Feature
Death Dream's Premature End
There is much fanfare surrounding the final show of Milwaukee-based noise-rock act Death Dream, which is a bit strange considering that the band, despite being together for two years, has yet to put out a record of any kind... more
Jul 20, 2011 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Local Music
A Berlin Night Club in Oconomowoc
Iâm seeing three musicals the weekend after next. THREE. And although this is quite a few to be opening on the same week, there are always more shows opening-up just a bit further out. The same weekend that Sunsetâs Drowsy Chaperone, Off The.. more
Jul 5, 2011 1:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
IfIHadAHiFi Rocks Against Scott Walker
"We're rolling. Whenever you're ready," says sound engineer Nicholas Elert, sitting at the control panels at Howl Street Recordings, a recording studio in Bay View. The timing counter on the studio's computer screen begins to quickly tick a... more
Feb 28, 2011 12:00 AM Tea Krulos Local Music 2 Comments
The Best Albums of 2010
What a fantastic year. In 2010, indie-rock regained its fight, rappers indulged their ambitions, R&B singers fired on all cylinders and songwriters of all genres let it all hang out. Below are my 10 favorites of the year, followed by 10 excellent .. more
Dec 9, 2010 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Borg Ward Benefit
D.I.Y. all-ages venues in Milwaukee have a woefully short life expectancy, so even the most optimistic supporters of the Walker’s Point nonprofit arts space the Borg Ward probably would have doubted that the venue would still be running more
Dec 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Zebras Combines Noise and Punk, Milwaukee and Madison Musicians
Vincent Presley and Lacey Smith, founding members of Madison’s “weird noisy punk band” Zebras, looked outside the city following the departure of their original drummer and bassist, recruiting members of the Milwaukee band IfIHadAHiFi. more
Nov 16, 2010 12:00 AM Tea Krulos Local Music
A Kinder, Gentler Self-Titled Crystal Castles Album
At what point does a musician’s behavior become so indefensible that you can no longer support their music? For me, that bar is pretty high. I’m usually able to overlook all but the most vile indiscretions and enjoy a musician’s albums on their ow.. more
Apr 30, 2010 5:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
This Week in Milwaukee
Like a lot of peers weaned on ’90s hip-hop, Missouri rapper Mac Lethal doesn’t much care for the direction commercial rap has headed over the last decade. On his Rhymesayers debut album, 2007’s 11:11, Mac Lethal spits extended, insult-co more
Apr 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
The Wildbirds
The Wildbirds, an Appleton ensemble that spun dirty blues into tidy, rootsy pop songs, was one of the area’s most commercially promising bands, but the group’s time together was cut short by an abrupt break-up after a tour behind the group&... more
Jun 29, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Lambs of Abortion
It must be tough to be Lambs of Abortion, a paranoid Milwaukee band convinced that everyone’s out to get them. Republicans, Fox News, oil executives and Evangelical leaders are at the heart of the worldwide conspiracy that Lambs of Abortion... more
Apr 11, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 11 Comments
The Andalusians w/ IfIHadAHiFi
The Andalusians are a new band on Dischord Records, though at this point “new band” is a relative term for the iconic D.C. label. Like so many Dischord groups, Andalusians offers a new permutation of veteran players from the label, this tim... more
Feb 18, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Borg Ward Hypernation Fest
It’s not cheap keeping a local venue up to code, especially during the winter, when heating bills can be nearly crippling. That’s why a quartet of local rock bands—as well at the outsider theatre group Insurgent Theatre, no stranger to p more
Jan 23, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments
IfIHadAHiFi & System and Station
With their sprightly guitars and doe-eyed songs, System and Station play like a punkier ve A Nation of Actors ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 6, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee