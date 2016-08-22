RSS

Iggy Pop

kesha creepies.jpg.jpe

facebook.com/kesha

Locked in the battle of her career, Kesha bit back with a raw, subversive punk-rock spectacle Friday night. more

Aug 22, 2016 9:00 AM Concert Reviews

slapstickmodernismwide.jpg.jpe

Whatlink could exist between Charlie Chaplin and Iggy Pop? Don’t forget: Pop gainedprominence in a band called The Stooges, which suggests a chain of cause andeffect. In Slapstick Modernism: Chaplin to Kerouac to Iggy Pop (published.. more

Aug 9, 2016 2:30 PM I Hate Hollywood

The longest-lived sketch comedy group in town, Broadminded continues its all-woman comedy tradition with a new show this April at In Tandem's Tenth Street Theatre. The group, which by all accounts has one of the most rigorous regular rehearsal s.. more

Mar 2, 2013 12:00 PM Theater

blogimage19496.jpe

There's a point where rock subgenres such as indie, garage and punk coalesce into something musicians can call their own. New Berlin quartet Outliers takes from all of the above on the band's second album, Neon Leon, and delivers music... more

Aug 6, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage14906.jpe

Iggy Pop was always a confrontational performer, ribald and funny and a little dangerous. Road Kill Rising captures 30 years of Pop concerts, including best remembered songs from the Stooges and his solo albums along with “Louie Louie,” ... more

May 22, 2011 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage12996.jpe

The touring company Cirque Dreams puts a seasonal spin on Cirque du Soleil-styled revues with its latest production, Holidaze . Featured are the usual assortment of acrobats, dancers and aerialists, who this time don snowmen more

Nov 20, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9058.jpe

Your Pretty Face is Goingto Hell ,Books more

Dec 1, 2009 12:00 AM Books

blogimage2428.jpe

  FormerMojo magazine editor Paul Trynkaappears to have spent 15 years, on and off, Mojo ,Books more

Jun 9, 2008 12:00 AM Books

SOCIAL UPDATES