Kesha and the Creepies @ The Rave
Locked in the battle of her career, Kesha bit back with a raw, subversive punk-rock spectacle Friday night. more
Aug 22, 2016 9:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Slapstick Modernism
Whatlink could exist between Charlie Chaplin and Iggy Pop? Don’t forget: Pop gainedprominence in a band called The Stooges, which suggests a chain of cause andeffect. In Slapstick Modernism: Chaplin to Kerouac to Iggy Pop (published.. more
Aug 9, 2016 2:30 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Broadminded's Surprise at Tenth Street
The longest-lived sketch comedy group in town, Broadminded continues its all-woman comedy tradition with a new show this April at In Tandem's Tenth Street Theatre. The group, which by all accounts has one of the most rigorous regular rehearsal s.. more
Mar 2, 2013 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Outliers
There's a point where rock subgenres such as indie, garage and punk coalesce into something musicians can call their own. New Berlin quartet Outliers takes from all of the above on the band's second album, Neon Leon, and delivers music... more
Aug 6, 2012 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Iggy Pop was always a confrontational performer, ribald and funny and a little dangerous. Road Kill Rising captures 30 years of Pop concerts, including best remembered songs from the Stooges and his solo albums along with “Louie Louie,” ... more
May 22, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Cirque Dreams Holidaze
The touring company Cirque Dreams puts a seasonal spin on Cirque du Soleil-styled revues with its latest production, Holidaze . Featured are the usual assortment of acrobats, dancers and aerialists, who this time don snowmen more
Nov 20, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell: The Dangerous Glitter of David Bowie, Iggy Pop, and Lou Reed (Backbeat), by Dave Thompson
Your Pretty Face is Goingto Hell ,Books more
Dec 1, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Iggy Pop: Open Up and Bleed
FormerMojo magazine editor Paul Trynkaappears to have spent 15 years, on and off, Mojo ,Books more
Jun 9, 2008 12:00 AM Eric Beaumont Books