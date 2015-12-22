The Imitation Game
Remembering the Movies
Richard G. Carter recalls films from Hollywood’s Golden Age, muses on behind-the-scenes tidbits, connects classics to real world events and compares several modern reboots to their originals. more
Dec 22, 2015 5:48 PM Richard G. Carter A&E Feature
The Best Gay Friend Forever Syndrome
Paul Masterson describes the fate of the “BGFF” (best gay friend forever) and various associated sexual double standards. more
Oct 27, 2015 8:24 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
Selma for Best Picture
Selma will probably win. Increasingly, “based on a true story” is a Hollywood mantraand despite the business of what LBJ said to MLK, Selma is more truthful than most. Also,the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences likes to give its Bes.. more
Jan 19, 2015 3:50 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
The Imitation Game
Benedict Cumberbatch has become the go-to guy for socially maladroit geniuses. In The Imitation Game, the British actor who brought Sherlock Holmes and Julian Assange to life stars as Alan Turing, the mathematician whose foundational work i... more
Dec 30, 2014 9:35 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros w/ Dawes @ Pabst Theater
With a vast, adventurous blend of rock ’n’ roll energy and revival-show theatrics, Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros roared into The Pabst Theater with a purpose for a wildly entertaining performance Monday night. The band's size suggests ... more
Jun 8, 2010 12:00 AM Joshua Miller Concert Reviews