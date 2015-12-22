RSS

The Imitation Game

Richard G. Carter recalls films from Hollywood’s Golden Age, muses on behind-the-scenes tidbits, connects classics to real world events and compares several modern reboots to their originals. more

Dec 22, 2015 5:48 PM A&E Feature

Paul Masterson describes the fate of the “BGFF” (best gay friend forever) and various associated sexual double standards. more

Oct 27, 2015 8:24 PM Hear Me Out

Selma will probably win. Increasingly, “based on a true story” is a Hollywood mantraand despite the business of what LBJ said to MLK, Selma is more truthful than most. Also,the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences likes to give its Bes.. more

Jan 19, 2015 3:50 PM I Hate Hollywood

Benedict Cumberbatch has become the go-to guy for socially maladroit geniuses. In The Imitation Game, the British actor who brought Sherlock Holmes and Julian Assange to life stars as Alan Turing, the mathematician whose foundational work i... more

Dec 30, 2014 9:35 PM Film Reviews

With a vast, adventurous blend of rock ’n’ roll energy and revival-show theatrics, Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros roared into The Pabst Theater with a purpose for a wildly entertaining performance Monday night. The band's size suggests ... more

Jun 8, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

