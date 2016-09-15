RSS

Immigration Reform

Immigration rights organization Voces De La Frontera willhost a screening of A Day Without aMexican on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at Urban Harvest Brewing Company (1024 S. 5thSt.) The 2004 satire directed by Sergio Arau and starring.. more

Sep 15, 2016 5:18 PM Around MKE

Wisconsin’s First Congressional District has been represented by conservative Republican Paul Ryan for 15 years, but it’s a swing district with deep Democratic roots and only a slight GOP more

Jul 16, 2014 1:18 AM News Features 3 Comments

What do Wisconsin Republicans really believe? Be careful before you answer. The answer apparently can change as quickly as they can wipe clean their Magic Slate more

May 28, 2014 5:28 PM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

Immigration reform now seems certain to pass the U.S. Senate within days, in an amended bill that could win as many as 70 votes from both parties. The results will more

Jun 25, 2013 11:40 PM News Features

In Latino Arts’ current exhibition, “Ni De Aquí Ni De Allá” (“From Neither Here Nor There”), artist Raoul Deal explores the subject of Mexican immigration, along with the complex issues of assimilation, isolation and more

Mar 26, 2013 9:54 PM Visual Arts

Richard Trumka, president of the AFL-CIO, recently spoke with The National Memo about the sequester's automatic budget cuts, the danger of cuts to Social Security, the Keystone XL pipeline, immigration reform more

Mar 24, 2013 4:45 PM News Features

Recent research in the B.E. Journal of Economic Analysis and Policy mayshed light on why B.E. ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more

Nov 12, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE 2 Comments

I had the good fortune to speak with the AFL-CIO’s Ana Avendano before she spoke at Voces de la Frontera’s “Reaching for the American Dream” gala last night. Avendano is the assistant to the AFL-CIO’s president on immigration and community a.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Daily Dose

