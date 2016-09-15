Immigration Reform
Voces De La Frontera to Host Film Screening Fundraiser
Immigration rights organization Voces De La Frontera willhost a screening of A Day Without aMexican on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at Urban Harvest Brewing Company (1024 S. 5thSt.) The 2004 satire directed by Sergio Arau and starring.. more
Sep 15, 2016 5:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Democratic Candidates for Congress Kaleka and Zerban on the Issues
Wisconsin’s First Congressional District has been represented by conservative Republican Paul Ryan for 15 years, but it’s a swing district with deep Democratic roots and only a slight GOP more
Jul 16, 2014 1:18 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
The Republicans’ Magic Slate
What do Wisconsin Republicans really believe? Be careful before you answer. The answer apparently can change as quickly as they can wipe clean their Magic Slate more
May 28, 2014 5:28 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 7 Comments
Reform the Border Patrol, Too
Immigration reform now seems certain to pass the U.S. Senate within days, in an amended bill that could win as many as 70 votes from both parties. The results will more
Jun 25, 2013 11:40 PM Joe Conason News Features
Reflections on Immigration
In Latino Arts’ current exhibition, “Ni De Aquí Ni De Allá” (“From Neither Here Nor There”), artist Raoul Deal explores the subject of Mexican immigration, along with the complex issues of assimilation, isolation and more
Mar 26, 2013 9:54 PM Selena Milewski Visual Arts
An Interview With AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka
Richard Trumka, president of the AFL-CIO, recently spoke with The National Memo about the sequester's automatic budget cuts, the danger of cuts to Social Security, the Keystone XL pipeline, immigration reform more
Mar 24, 2013 4:45 PM Joe Conason News Features
HMS Pinafore
In 1878 Arthur Sullivan and W.S. Gilbert toured the deck of HMS Victory , taking copious notes regarding the layout of the ship. Such attention to detail would become typical of the team’s working relationship. Their tour inspired the more
Dec 2, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Discrimination, Methinks
Recent research in the B.E. Journal of Economic Analysis and Policy mayshed light on why B.E. ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Nov 12, 2008 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE 2 Comments
AFL-CIO's Ana Avendano: Labor and Immigrants Unite
I had the good fortune to speak with the AFL-CIO’s Ana Avendano before she spoke at Voces de la Frontera’s “Reaching for the American Dream” gala last night. Avendano is the assistant to the AFL-CIO’s president on immigration and community a.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose