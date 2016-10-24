RSS

Inception

haunted-screens.jpg.jpe

“HauntedScreens: German Cinema of the 1920s” is a media-hopping study in modern anxietyand the visual methods for capturing and conveying it. The artistic movement German Expressionism was a reflection of the prevailingmood in Weimar Ge.. more

Oct 24, 2016 3:35 PM Around MKE

vgadcastcover.jpg.jpe

It might be hard to believe, but for over 30 years millions of players have committed home invasion in order to murder the Lord of Darkness. Since its 1986 debut, Castlevania (or AkumajÅ Dracula as it’s known in Japan) has haunted its legions of .. more

May 19, 2015 5:15 PM Video Games are Dumb

Inspired by a true story, The Sapphires is an Australian comedy about an all-girl Aboriginal singing group from the ’60s (a Down Under Supremes) and their wily white manager. The Aborigines were treated like American Indians more

Apr 11, 2013 1:04 AM Film Clips

blogimage16145.jpe

In Inception , Christopher Nolan's ambitious follow-up to The Dark Knight , Leonardo DiCaprio plays a noirish private dream detective... more

Sep 19, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage13243.jpe

Dropping its hero, big green ogre Shrek, into an alternate universe, this fourth chapter of the popular DreamWork's franchise is able to reconsider the fates and fortunes of its primary characters. Shrek's (Michael Myers) birthday, celebrat... more

Dec 13, 2010 12:00 AM Home Movies

blogimage11633.jpe

Dom Cobb (Leonardo DiCaprio) awakens on a sea-soaked beach with a Japanese security officer poking him with a rifle. And then he’s a prisoner inside the lavishly Oriental fantasy chambers of a wizened plutocrat. And then he’s dressed to the... more

Jul 21, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES