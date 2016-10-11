Income Inequality
Project Censored Turns 40
For 40 years now, Project Censored has been guided by a conception of free speech and censorship based on a civic responsibility, rather than an individual one, and from the perspective of the audience, rather than the speaker.
Oct 11, 2016 4:27 PM Paul Rosenberg News Features
Censored! Big stories the corporate news media ignored
Project Censored highlights the biggest news stories the corporate media ignored this year, including the true numbers of Americans shot by police, fracking details, corporate water grabbing, income inequality and Costa Rica's surprising re...
Dec 29, 2015 9:42 PM Tim Redmond News Features 4 Comments
What Democrats Need To Do
After a "Wave Election" like we just experienced, the losing party usually goes through a period of Monday morning quarterbacking along with some serious and justified recriminations. Both Mary Burke and Sue
Nov 12, 2014 12:39 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 9 Comments
Issue of the Week: White GOP Flight Led to Our Current Political Polarization
In a recent Journal Sentinel series, journalist Craig Gilbert has documented what we've all known intuitively: Southeastern Wisconsin is plagued by intense political polarization fed by highly
May 22, 2014 12:31 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments
New Milwaukee Common Council President Michael Murphy Shares His Agenda
In a surprise move at the end of January, Willie Hines announced that he was stepping down as president of the Milwaukee Common Council to work for the Housing Authority—immediately
Mar 5, 2014 1:32 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Understanding Obamacare: Health Care Reform Reduces Income Inequality
Question: Does Obamacare help prevent inequality?Answer: Yes. The Affordable Care Act helps reduce a massive transfer of wealth that has been taking place
Feb 3, 2014 10:20 PM None - Do Not Delete News Features
Collateral Damage from Walker’s Speech
Pre-election state-of-the-state speeches by governors are even more dishonest than they are in other years. In Republican Gov. Scott Walker's speech, he pretended Wisconsin's job creation was booming when it trails most other states, having...
Jan 29, 2014 7:07 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Issue of the Week: Walker and Kleefisch's War on Workers
Recently, Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch led a closed-door roundtable discussion about taxes with some business leaders in Beloit.After viewing footage of the meeting obtained by One Wisconsin Now, we can see why Kleefisch and the Walker admini...
Jan 8, 2014 11:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Scott Walker's Scariest Tax Plan Yet
If you thought Republican Gov. Scott Walker's destruction of bargaining rights for public employees was politically and economically devastating for Wisconsin, you ain't seen nothing yet
Dec 30, 2013 6:02 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Issue of the Week: The Fair Wage Movement
Pope Francis, living wage, minimum wage, David Bowen, Milwaukee County, Center on Wisconsin Strategy, COWS, UW-Milwaukee, fast food, service industry, health care, income inequality, Medicaid, BadgerCare, FoodShare, Earned Income Tax Credit... more
Dec 20, 2013 12:41 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Pope Francis Understands Economics Better than Most Politicians
Pope Francis is a pontiff who has constructively broken all the rules of popery—so far to widespread acclaim. He's faulted the Catholic Church for its negative obsession
Dec 18, 2013 1:55 AM Heidi Moore News Features
Raising McWages
The unspoken message to those forced to work for the minimum wage in this country is that their employers would really like to pay them even less, but it would be
Aug 7, 2013 2:07 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties