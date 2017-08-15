RSS

an inconvenient truth

The sequel to Al Gore’s Oscar-winning An Inconvenient Truth, An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power, shows the growing danger of climate change. It also spends too much time on Gore. more

Aug 15, 2017 3:00 PM Film Reviews 1 Comments

Dear EarthTalk: What are so-called non-human rights? – Richard Montcalm, Jenkintown, PA Non-humanrights is a term coined by animal welfare activist and lawyer Steven Wise, whohas campaigned for three decades to achieve actual legal rights fo.. more

Jun 8, 2015 8:49 PM , News Features

May 19, 2015 3:10 PM , News Features

Dear EarthTalk: Where will be the best places to live if global warming gets the best of us?-Cynthia McIntosh, Jasper, WYIf temperatures around the globe continue to rise in the face of human-induced climate change as climatologists expect, some.. more

May 11, 2015 6:45 PM , News Features 1 Comments

The candidates have filed their campaign finance reports and trumpeted the good news about their fund-raising prowess during the second quarter of 2010. But behind the cheery press releases claiming that each candidate is a good bet for don... more

Jul 28, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 2 Comments

A nightmare awakens Lisbeth Salander at the start of The Girl Who Played With Fire. Horrific images from the previous episode of the Swedish trilogy that began with The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo—Lisbeth’s rape at the hands of her legal gu... more

Jul 21, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

Yesterday I asked Howard Dean, "Which side are you on?" And, later in the day, we got his response: Howard Dean, once the hope of Democratic rebels, joined CNBC in appealing the court decision that enjoined CNBC to include Dennis Kucinich in the N.. more

Jan 16, 2008 5:00 AM News Features

Also concluding on Jan. 1 is the traveling exhibit The Climate Change chiquangue ,Today in Milwaukee more

Dec 27, 2007 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

