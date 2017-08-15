an inconvenient truth
'Inconvenient' Climate for Al Gore's Sequel
The sequel to Al Gore’s Oscar-winning An Inconvenient Truth, An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power, shows the growing danger of climate change. It also spends too much time on Gore. more
Aug 15, 2017 3:00 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews 1 Comments
Do Animals Have Legal Rights?
Dear EarthTalk: What are so-called non-human rights? – Richard Montcalm, Jenkintown, PA Non-humanrights is a term coined by animal welfare activist and lawyer Steven Wise, whohas campaigned for three decades to achieve actual legal rights fo.. more
Jun 8, 2015 8:49 PM Roddy Scheer, Doug Moss News Features
Global Climate Agreement In the Works
May 19, 2015 3:10 PM Roddy Scheer, Doug Moss News Features
Where will be the best places to live if global warming gets the best of us?
Dear EarthTalk: Where will be the best places to live if global warming gets the best of us?-Cynthia McIntosh, Jasper, WYIf temperatures around the globe continue to rise in the face of human-induced climate change as climatologists expect, some.. more
May 11, 2015 6:45 PM Doug Moss, Roddy Scheer News Features 1 Comments
The Money Game
The candidates have filed their campaign finance reports and trumpeted the good news about their fund-raising prowess during the second quarter of 2010. But behind the cheery press releases claiming that each candidate is a good bet for don... more
Jul 28, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
The Girl Who Played With Fire
A nightmare awakens Lisbeth Salander at the start of The Girl Who Played With Fire. Horrific images from the previous episode of the Swedish trilogy that began with The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo—Lisbeth’s rape at the hands of her legal gu... more
Jul 21, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Which Side?
Yesterday I asked Howard Dean, "Which side are you on?" And, later in the day, we got his response: Howard Dean, once the hope of Democratic rebels, joined CNBC in appealing the court decision that enjoined CNBC to include Dennis Kucinich in the N.. more
Jan 16, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Climate Change at the Museum
Also concluding on Jan. 1 is the traveling exhibit The Climate Change chiquangue ,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 27, 2007 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee