Independence Day Celebrations

Courtesy of South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center

On Saturday, April 18, the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center is hosting a multicultural smorgasbord of dance and music. As the name suggests, the second annual “Students Supporting Students – A Multicultural Extravaganza” will showcase the.. more

Apr 3, 2015 8:00 PM Visual Arts

Summerfest is closed for the holiday, but many county parks will be hosting entertainment today and fireworks this evening, including Alcott, Gordon, Humboldt, Jackson, King, Lake, Lincoln, McGovern, Mitchell, Noyes, Sherman... more

Jul 4, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Consider it an extra holiday. Since July 4 fell on a Sunday this year, the city of Milwaukee will celebrate America’s independence today instead. Many county parks will be hosting entertainment today and fireworks this evening, including more

Jul 5, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

