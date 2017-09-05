Indian Summer
This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 7–Sept. 13, 2017
Conor Oberst, Jay Som and ZZ Top prepare for big shows, while Rock the Green showcases its biggest lineup yet. more
Sep 5, 2017 2:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Promoting Native American Culture
Celebrating 31 years on Milwaukee’s lakefront, Indian Summer festival returns to Henry Maier Festival Park Sept. 8-10 to educate, entertain and promote Native American culture. In anticipation of this year’s festivities, Off the Cuff spoke ... more
Aug 29, 2017 2:44 PM Emily Patti Off the Cuff
This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 8-14
Indian Summer, WMSE’s Backyard BBQ and TosaFest give Milwaukeeans plenty of excuses to head outdoors. more
Sep 6, 2016 3:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 10-16
Penn & Teller bring the magic, Grafton brings the blues, Tosa brings the party and TRUE Skool brings the jams. more
Sep 8, 2015 3:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Indian Summer: A Feast of Fry Bread
A simple flat bread quickly fried until puffy and tender, fry bread is as versatile as it is easy to make. The American-Indian staple is the foundation for both entrées and desserts, and at Milwaukee's Indian Summer Festival, it's served more
Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Indian Summer's Silver Anniversary
As an advocate for American-Indian civil rights, Butch Roberts, a member of the Oneida Tribe... more
Sep 7, 2011 12:00 AM Emily Patti A&E Feature
