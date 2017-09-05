RSS

Indian Summer

jaysombyebruyildiz.jpg.jpe

Conor Oberst, Jay Som and ZZ Top prepare for big shows, while Rock the Green showcases its biggest lineup yet. more

Sep 5, 2017 2:08 PM This Week in Milwaukee

indiansummer.jpg.jpe

Celebrating 31 years on Milwaukee’s lakefront, Indian Summer festival returns to Henry Maier Festival Park Sept. 8-10 to educate, entertain and promote Native American culture. In anticipation of this year’s festivities, Off the Cuff spoke ... more

Aug 29, 2017 2:44 PM Off the Cuff

twim_matthewsweet.jpg.jpe

Indian Summer, WMSE’s Backyard BBQ and TosaFest give Milwaukeeans plenty of excuses to head outdoors. more

Sep 6, 2016 3:07 PM This Week in Milwaukee

twim_tommystinson_(bystevencohen).jpg.jpe

Photo by Steven Cohen

Penn & Teller bring the magic, Grafton brings the blues, Tosa brings the party and TRUE Skool brings the jams. more

Sep 8, 2015 3:20 PM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage19760.jpe

A simple flat bread quickly fried until puffy and tender, fry bread is as versatile as it is easy to make. The American-Indian staple is the foundation for both entrées and desserts, and at Milwaukee's Indian Summer Festival, it's served more

Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

<!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves>false</w:TrackMoves> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:Pu.. more

Feb 15, 2012 7:19 PM Visual Arts

<p> The Talking Heads left an indelible visual impression with <em>Stop Making Sense</em> (1984), but long before Jonathan Demme directed the group in their concert-as-performance-art documentary, the Heads had been recorded on videotape. The DVD.. more

Feb 15, 2012 1:52 PM I Hate Hollywood

Director Billy Wilder's sophisticated sense of humor illuminated a dark view of humanity. Seldom were the results funnierand sadderthan his Oscar-winning 1960 film <em>The Apartment</em>. The new Blu-ray reissue affords another opportunity to reca.. more

Feb 10, 2012 1:40 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage16072.jpe

Traditional dances, music, weaving and pottery demonstrations, pow-wows and robust American-Indian cuisine such as wild rice, buffalo, venison and roasted... more

Sep 11, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage16066.jpe

Traditional dances, music, weaving and pottery demonstrations, pow-wows and robust American-Indian cuisine such as wild rice, buffalo, venison and... more

Sep 10, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Traditional dances, music, weaving and pottery demonstrations, pow-wows and robust American-Indian cuisine such as wild rice, buffalo, venison... more

Sep 9, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage16035.jpe

As an advocate for American-Indian civil rights, Butch Roberts, a member of the Oneida Tribe... more

Sep 7, 2011 12:00 AM A&E Feature

blogimage7945.jpe

Traditional dances, music, weaving and pottery demonstrations, pow-wows and robust American-Indian cuisine such as wild rice, buffalo venison and roasted corn are among the attractions at this weekend’s Indian Summer Festival, which ends it... more

Sep 13, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7938.jpe

Traditional dances, music, weaving and pottery demonstrations, pow-wows and robust American-Indian cuisine such as wild rice, buffalo venison and roasted corn are among the attractions at this weekend’s Indian Summer Festival, which runs th... more

Sep 12, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7928.jpe

Traditional dances, music, weaving and pottery demonstrations, pow-wows and robust American-Indian cuisine such as wild rice, buffalo venison and roasted corn are among the attractions at this weekend’s Indian Summer Festival, which runs th... more

Sep 11, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Yesterday's disgrace (and the game before that as well) is persona non grata to me, so instead, let's focus on the positives!There was a rare bases-loaded, no out, 1-2-3 double play turned yesterday. Watch it here.Also on that page, Jason Kendall'.. more

Sep 9, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

blogimage3566.jpe

Many of those headed to the final day of the Indian Summer Festival at the Summerfest Grounds will be helping a worthy cause on their way. They’ll be participating in the eighth annual Dylan’s R,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 7, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES