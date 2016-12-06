Indiana
Politicians Promising Jobs and Other Lies
A gullible news media portrayed Donald Trump as a working-class hero for his fraudulent charade last week of pretending to save jobs in Indiana by preventing a Carrier heating and air conditioning plant from moving all of its operations fro... more
Dec 6, 2016 1:57 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 15 Comments
A Civics Lesson From America's Education Debate
Paradoxes come in all different forms, but here's one that perfectly fits this Gilded Age: The most significant lesson from the ongoing debate about American education has little to do with schools,News more
Aug 16, 2013 2:02 PM David Sirota News
State Capitol Could Be Sold Without a Public Bid
“We’re going to be checking Craigslist very closely,” said Senate Minority Leader Chris Larson (D-Milwaukee) of the Republican-backed plan to allow Gov. Scott Walker more
May 29, 2013 2:50 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso
The Sweet Bye and Bye
Weeks off don't always come at a good time for football teams, but the breaks broke right for the Badgers and Packers. A bye last week gave UW a chance to recover from a painful loss to Michigan State and prepare more
Nov 7, 2012 12:47 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Haven Kimmel
With her extraordinary 2001 memoir A Girl Named Zippy: Growing Up Small in Mooreland, Indi A Girl Named Zippy: Growing Up Small in Mooreland, Indiana ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 10, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee