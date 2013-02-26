Indie-Folk
Kiings Remix Milwaukee
Tarik Moody doesn’t have much regard for genre boundaries. As a DJ for 88.9 Radio Milwaukee, Moody spins a little bit of everything, and as a principal behind the concert series Unlooped, he delights in having local indie-rock more
Feb 26, 2013 9:13 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Wye Oak Vie For the 2009 Most Improved Band Award
Wye Oak introduced themselves promisingly with their 2008 debut If Children, a charming if occasionally overly timid disc plucked from the quaint apple orchard as another co-ed hush-pop duo from Baltimore, Beach House, but Wye Oak's upcoming album.. more
Jun 11, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Great Lake Swimmers Channel R.E.M. on "Lost Channels"
There's something disingenuous about the modern indie-folk scene, a movement dominated primarily by young city dwellers who grow (fashionable) beards, don (stylishly trim) flannel and hang out in the woods on the weekends (between touring cities)... more
Mar 31, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Tallest Man on Earth @ The Pabst Theater, April 1
Mar 5, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Choir of Young Believers' Stunning Radio Session
