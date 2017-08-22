Indigo Girls
This Week in Milwaukee: Aug. 24-30, 2017
As summer enters its final stretch, Milwaukee keeps the outdoor festivals coming fast and furious. more
Aug 22, 2017 3:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Joan Baez Does One for the Innocence Project
Folk legend Joan Baez reflects on her long history of activism. more
Oct 18, 2016 4:13 PM Dave Gil de Rubio Music Feature
At Eaux Claires, Small Moments Proved the Biggest Highlights
Justin Vernon's inaugural Eaux Claires festival succeeded where most music festivals fail. more
Jul 19, 2015 9:44 PM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
This Broad’s Bursting with Pride
It may be June, but I feel like a little girl on Christmas morning! I’m just as excited as I was all those years ago, racing downstairs in my footie pajamas to see if Santa more
Jun 4, 2014 8:21 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
This Week in Milwaukee: June 5-11
Elvis Costello, Cher, Tony Bennett and more! more
Jun 4, 2014 5:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 24-30
Amy Ray and Emily Saliers have come a long way since the Indigo Girls’ 1987 debut Strange Fire broke into the world of mainstream pop with its hit “Closer to Fine.” The Indigo Girls have remained one of the more
Oct 23, 2013 2:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
April 23 - April 29
Mondo Lucha Wrestling/Variety Show @ Turner Hall Ballroom, 8 p.m. Betweenthe bevy of circus-costumed wrestlers and a face-painted magician/stuntman who goes by the,This Week in Milwaukee more
Apr 22, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Indigo Girls @ The Pabst Theater, April 23
Feb 27, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Photos: Lucinda Williams
,Summerfest Concert Reviews more
Jul 4, 2008 12:00 AM Justin Krol Concert Reviews 2 Comments
Twenty Years of the Indigo Girls
Highschool friends Amy Ray and Emily Saliers parted ways to attend VanderbiltUniversity DespiteOur Differences ,Music Feature more
Jun 4, 2008 12:00 AM Brent Thompson Music Feature