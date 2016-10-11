Ingrid Michaelson
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 13-19
Bay View celebrates the fall with its own craft spin on a harvest festival, while the Milwaukee Paranormal Conference celebrates all things spooky. more
Oct 11, 2016 4:28 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Stream Light Music's Shimmering Debut Single, "Don't Go Quietly"
Formed by Altos' Brendan Benham and members of his MySpace-era indie-rock band The Four Hundred, Milwaukee's Light Music are finalizing release plans for their upcoming debut album, Ocean's Daughter , which they tracked with producer Beau Sorenson.. more
Aug 26, 2014 6:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Summerfest Announces More Than a Dozen More Headliners
Summerfest is still a few weeks away from announcing its side-stage schedules, but in the meantime the festival is continuing to reveal more headliners. In addition to the more than 70 acts the festival revealed last month, today the festival anno.. more
Apr 16, 2014 10:00 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Peninsula Players host Seminars in Fish Creek
A trip up to Door County can be a very, beautiful things. It is particularly beautiful with a working GPS . . . take the wrong turn and you're suddenly off in some beautiful field somewhere that pretty much looks like everywhere else inland o.. more
Jul 23, 2012 9:50 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Ingrid Michaelson
Singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson has a way of singing about even the most downtrodden themes of uncertainty and pain with sunshine and good cheer. That indomitable, upbeat spirit has made her, along with other independent women more
Apr 18, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Kill the Rich! Kill the Poor!
The latest company to wear the temporary title of “Milwaukee’s last theater group,” BITE Theatre introduces itself this week by premiering a programs of shorts written by playwright Robert Lawrence. The program—titled more
Mar 18, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Ingrid Michaelson
Folk-pop singer Ingrid Michaelson’s trajectory to stardom began when a music supervisor found her work on MySpace and placed several of Michaelson’s songs on “Grey’s Anatomy” and other shows. Then she was asked if she’d more
Oct 25, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee