Insider
Behind the Scenes as MAM Gets Set for the Grand Re-Opening
There's something odd about walking through a museum that's not quite ready to open.The lights are a little dim.There are cardboard boxes, packing materials, and ladders strewn about.Hammers and forklifts clang and rumble in .. more
Nov 17, 2015 4:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Louis C.K.
Comedian Louis Szekely (better known as Louis C.K.) first rose to prominence as a writer, penning bits for “The Late Show With David Letterman” and “The Dana Carvey Show,” then winning Emmys for his work on “The Chris Rock Sh more
Sep 18, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Wilco (The Album) Shows Mader's (The Restaurant)
H/T to Ryan at the Pabst for this: Wilco just debuted the so-bad-it's-good cover art for their upcoming Wilco (The Album), which was shot during the band's recent stay in Milwaukee and very clearly shows Mader's restaurant in the background—and a .. more
May 8, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Down Lo
Historically, jam bands’ attempts at rap have been, well, awful. Just bloody awful&m The Wedding Singer ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 10, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 4 Comments