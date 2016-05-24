Instrumental
89 Godzilla Keeps The Funk Coming on "Afro Metal"
Earlier this spring, Milwaukee producer/one-man band Matt Nastreleased Post Modern AltruisticSelf-Conscious Robots, his debut LP as 89 Godzilla. That was just a littleover two months ago, and he’s already dropped a follow-up: Afro Metal , a sim.. more
May 24, 2016 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Sagapool
Quebec instrumental band Sagapool would be well off pursuing a career in movie soundtracks. While their clarinet- and accordion-based music has roots in Eastern Europe, the branches form sparse sonic pictures suggesting the wintry landscape... more
Mar 19, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Milwaukee’s Historic Bowling Alleys (Arcadia Publishing), by Manya Kaczkowski
Dismay greeted the 2008 departure from Milwaukee of the U.S. Bowling Congress’ headquarters. After all, bowling was almost as integral to our city in the old days as beer. The new title in Arcadia’s Images of America series isn’t a compr more
Nov 2, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books