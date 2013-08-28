The Invaders W/ The Socialites
James Boland and Improvised D&D at the UC
The Underground Collaborative's monthly Variety Hour Happy Hour emerges once more this Friday. The comedy variety show this month features guest comedian James Boland and what is being billed as "a super fun sampling" of No Dice Improvised D&D. .. more
Aug 28, 2013 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Love and Ghosts
In an antique Irish coastal town where the past bleeds into the present, a lonely schoolteacher volunteers to help out at the annual literary festival. Michael (Ciaran Hinds) had lost his wife a few years earlier and is raising their two childre.. more
Jun 22, 2010 12:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Invaders w/ The Socialites
Milwaukee’s signature ska group, The Invaders were proud ambassadors of the ’80s underground ska movement who thrived during the genre’s ’90s resurgence. Since reuniting mid-century, The Invaders have returned to their workaholic w more
Jan 15, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Invaders w/ The Socialites
Milwaukee’s signature ska group, The Invaders were proud ambassadors of the ’80s underground ska movement that thrived during the genre’s ’90s resurgence. Since reuniting mid-century, they’ve returned to their workaholic ways more
Feb 13, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee