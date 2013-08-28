RSS

The Invaders W/ The Socialites

The Underground Collaborative's monthly Variety Hour Happy Hour emerges once more this Friday. The comedy variety show this month features guest comedian James Boland and what is being billed as "a super fun sampling" of No Dice Improvised D&D. .. more

Aug 28, 2013 10:00 AM Theater

In an antique Irish coastal town where the past bleeds into the present, a lonely schoolteacher volunteers to help out at the annual literary festival. Michael (Ciaran Hinds) had lost his wife a few years earlier and is raising their two childre.. more

Jun 22, 2010 12:51 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage9517.jpe

Milwaukee’s signature ska group, The Invaders were proud ambassadors of the ’80s underground ska movement who thrived during the genre’s ’90s resurgence. Since reuniting mid-century, The Invaders have returned to their workaholic w more

Jan 15, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5498.jpe

Milwaukee’s signature ska group, The Invaders were proud ambassadors of the ’80s underground ska movement that thrived during the genre’s ’90s resurgence. Since reuniting mid-century, they’ve returned to their workaholic ways more

Feb 13, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES