It’s Ryan v. Ryan in Congressional District 1
This year, House Speaker Paul Ryan’s re-election bid is a bit more complicated as he faces challenges from his fellow Republicans as well as Democrats, including his Democratic rival on the Nov. 8 ballot, Iraq war vet Ryan Solen. more
Oct 18, 2016 4:18 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
Democratic America vs. Republican Indecency
The Democratic convention just showed us the multiracial face of America as it exists today. The Republican nominee continues to show us the vile, twisted face of racism and bigotry in America. more
Aug 2, 2016 2:28 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 41 Comments
Long Before Hillary Decides for 2016, Scandal Trolls Are Coming Back
By all accounts, Hillary Rodham Clinton has not yet decided whether to seek the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination. But the prospect of her candidacy, combined with her undeniable popularity, is agitating certain more
Apr 12, 2013 3:43 PM Joe Conason News Features
Kathryn Bigelow upset the odds in 2009 when her indie-scale, grunt-level look at the Iraq War, The Hurt Locker, knocked aside her ex-husband James Cameron’s 3D extravaganza, Avatar, at Oscar time. Although her latest more
Jan 15, 2013 2:53 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Winners and Losers 2008
Ending a year with the worst economic cataclysm since the Great Depression, entering the s What’s your take? ,Taking Liberties more
Jan 7, 2009 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Not to be confused with the British Pink Floyd tribute band of the same name, America’s nine-piece Think Floyd aims to recreate not only the sound but the experience of a classic Pink Floyd concert, s,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 29, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Washington’s Overrated ‘Old Hands’
Why,then, does he appear increasingly plausible as the next president?Assurance, grace and mastery of the facts have helped to lift hisstature, as did his daring decision to venture abroad, directlyc,News Features more
Jul 30, 2008 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features
Iraq: What's Next?
Is this it? Five-plus years after the United States’ invasion of Iraq and two years Defense News ,Cover Story more
Jul 30, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser Around MKE 1 Comments
Think You Know John McCain?
Last week, on The Today Show, JohnMcCain was asked: Assuming the surge is working, do you have a betterestimate of when our troops can come home? The presumptive Republicanpresidential nominee responded, “No, but that’s not too important.What... more
Jun 18, 2008 12:00 AM Bret Ratner News Features
The Reality of the Iraq and Afghanistan Wars
The picture painted by the veterans stands in stark contrast to the war being reported by What’s your take? Write: ,News Features more
May 28, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
U.S.S. ,News Features more
Apr 30, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
The Marcus Center’s woman-centric Smart Talk Lecture Series has lined up some big n The New York Times ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 14, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
CAN THIS COUNTRY FACE THE TRUTH?
CAN THIS COUNTRY FACE THE TRUTH? The power grab of our leadership these last seven year A Year with Frog and Toad ,Letters more
Apr 9, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete News Features
The Folks Who Brought You Iraq
Well, that's history. That's the past. That's talking about wha © 2008 Creators Syndicate Inc. ,News Features more
Mar 26, 2008 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features
McCain’s Political Quagmire
Within the next two weeks, thenumber of American troops killed in Iraq is likely to reach © 2008 Creators Syndicate Inc. ,News Features more
Mar 5, 2008 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features
No “Straight Talk” on Iraq Cost
As a presidential candidate, JohnMcCain stands out not only for his vocal endorsement of The Three Trillion Dollar War: The True Cost of the Iraq Conflict, ,News Features more
Feb 27, 2008 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 1 Comments