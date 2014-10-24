RSS

Irish Music

milwaukee_fall.jpg.jpe

Our city’s local establishments enjoy hosting great events everyholiday and Halloween is no exception. If you’re looking to spend some goodscares with the family or hit the town for drinks in costume, here are a fewworthwhile suggestions.  Marc.. more

Oct 24, 2014 2:03 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

delhi_2_dublin.jpg.jpe

You know what they say about the family who dance together...OK, maybe no one says anything about such a clan, but Tarun Nayar of Delhi 2 Dublin mentioned to the Shank Hall audience assembled Wednes,Concert Reviews more

Oct 16, 2014 10:00 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage10855.jpe

A small crowd formed in front of the stage as The Smoking Popes took the stage last Friday, leaving the remainder of the meager audience dispersed through the rest of the hall. Occasionally the sparse ballroom was illuminated by giant flash... more

May 10, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 2 Comments

Aug 24, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

After a very long campaign andan unprecedented amount of attention, the Shepherd ,News Features more

Nov 5, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

blogimage4189.jpe

Katie Musolff, a 2004 graduate of Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design, stakes her name on her award-winning oils. Her near-life-size portraits capture the unique persona and soul of her subject in masterf,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 21, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage4188.jpe

For those who like their rock ’n’ roll as loud, drunken and offensive as possible, Nashville Pussy plays a 10 p.m. show with openers Grady at Vnuk’s tonight. The hard-rock/pyschobilly grou,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 21, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

I know next to nothing about the NBA, so tonight's draft means nothing to me, but I just got the word from my friend Geoff that the Bucks are trading Yi to the Nets. The story comes from ESPN.comI'll let Geoff be the CuteSports NBA guru since I'm .. more

Jun 26, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

blogimage1214.jpe

Twentyyears,”Paul Cotter offers with a disarming grin. He’ Can’t Fight the Feeling, ,Local Music more

Mar 12, 2008 12:00 AM Local Music

Considering what a sad season it's been, Braun and Fielder have really racked up the records. Accordingto @Haudricourt on twitter, Ryan Braun has four games to get four hitsand become the first Brewer with 200 hits since Paul Molitor in 1991. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM More Sports

SOCIAL UPDATES