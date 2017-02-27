RSS

J.J. Gatesman

This month, The Company of Strangers Theater opens its second show in Milwaukee with a cozy, little staging of The Glass Menagerie in the Underground Collaborative downtown. The Christian theater group looks to stage shows that might not be tradit.. more

Feb 27, 2017 12:00 PM Theater

Valerie Lighthart

J.J .Gatesman's steampunk wild western revenge story Jack of Hearts makes its debut this month in the cozy space of the Brumder Mansion. The atmosphere is firmly established on entrance into the historic mansion's basement. Actors lounge about.. more

Oct 7, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

This month, J.J. Gatesman presents a revenge drama in the basement of the Brumder Mansion courtesy of Milwaukee Entertainment Group. His western-style revenge drama Jack of Hearts tumbles into the classy, little historic mansion. It’s an antiq.. more

Oct 1, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Milwaukee’s Serbian community, numbering about 2,500 prior to World War I, gained in population after World War II. Serbian villagers and political refugees found shelter here through fraternal benevolent lodges formed to aid fellow country... more

Jan 10, 2011 12:00 AM Around MKE

$11 specials on food,$11 mug with $2 tap refills or $4 rail drink refills, $11 Nacho,New Year's Guide more

Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

