J.J. Gatesman
A Glass Menagerie with Strangers in a Small Space
This month, The Company of Strangers Theater opens its second show in Milwaukee with a cozy, little staging of The Glass Menagerie in the Underground Collaborative downtown. The Christian theater group looks to stage shows that might not be tradit.. more
Feb 27, 2017 12:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Wild West in Action Drama at the Brumder
J.J .Gatesman's steampunk wild western revenge story Jack of Hearts makes its debut this month in the cozy space of the Brumder Mansion. The atmosphere is firmly established on entrance into the historic mansion's basement. Actors lounge about.. more
Oct 7, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Steampunk In The Basement at the Brumder
This month, J.J. Gatesman presents a revenge drama in the basement of the Brumder Mansion courtesy of Milwaukee Entertainment Group. His western-style revenge drama Jack of Hearts tumbles into the classy, little historic mansion. It’s an antiq.. more
Oct 1, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
It Takes a Village
Milwaukee’s Serbian community, numbering about 2,500 prior to World War I, gained in population after World War II. Serbian villagers and political refugees found shelter here through fraternal benevolent lodges formed to aid fellow country... more
Jan 10, 2011 12:00 AM Dan Sokolovic Around MKE
The Eleven Party
$11 specials on food,$11 mug with $2 tap refills or $4 rail drink refills, $11 Nacho,New Year's Guide more
Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE