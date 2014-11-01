Jack Benny
Marx Brothers on TV
Nov 1, 2014 5:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Dean Martin: America’s Grand Roast Master
DeanMartin had several careers, from straight man to Jerry Lewis through drinking buddyfor Frank Sinatra and star of a weekly television variety show. In his waningyears, Martin hosted a series of televised celebrity roas.. more
Apr 8, 2014 9:28 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Home Movies/Out on Digital: July 30
Perhaps the hand of executive producer Ridley Scott (Blade Runner) is discernable in the future-is-now backdrop for this British crime drama. Many cool visual moments—London in glass and steel and a man chasing motorbikes on foot—dress up a... more
Jul 31, 2013 12:16 AM David Luhrssen Home Movies
‘Rent’ Due at Skylight Opera
Jonathan Larson’s Rent may be the 1990s’ biggest contribution to musical theater, but it remains an odd mixture. It’s Puccini’s La Boheme by way of raw, grunge-inspired rock transmitted into a highly polished musical-theater vehicl more
May 12, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Ballini, Ogburn and Baumann
Every Monday night at the Jazz Estate, singer-songwriter Marc Ballini, mandolinist Ryan Ogburn and guitarist Craig Baumann present an informal, free evening of music at the Jazz Estate. The residency has changed markedly since more
Mar 15, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee