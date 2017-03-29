Jack Lemmon
Ray Jivoff Named Artistic Director of Skylight Music Theatre
Skylight Music Theatre executive director Jack R. Lemmon announced yesterday that Ray Jivoff has been named Skylight Music Theatre's new artistic director. more
Mar 29, 2017 12:32 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Skylight’s New Skipper
Skylight Music Theatre’s new executive director, Jack Lemmon, discusses his role at the company and his first impressions of Milwaukee’s arts scene. more
Dec 29, 2015 8:58 PM Evan Rytlewski Off the Cuff
'How to Murder Your Wife'
The battle of the sexes is fought on a silly front in the 1965 comedy 'How to Murder Your Wife.' Features Jack Lemmon and Terry-Thomas. more
Apr 2, 2015 4:15 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
The Apartment on Blu-ray
Director Billy Wilder's sophisticated sense of humor illuminated a dark view of humanity. Seldom were the results funnierand sadderthan his Oscar-winning 1960 film <em>The Apartment</em>. The new Blu-ray reissue affords another opportunity to reca.. more
Feb 10, 2012 1:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Indian Summer
Traditional dances, music, weaving and pottery demonstrations, pow-wows and robust American-Indian cuisine such as wild rice, buffalo venison and roasted corn are among the attractions at this weekend’s Indian Summer Festival, which runs th... more
Sep 11, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee